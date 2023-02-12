Sophia Visceglio’s shutout and Adrianna Kelsch’s 2 goals power Sandwich girls’ hockey past Falmouth for Cape & Islands Atlantic Division title

Milton 1, Marshfield 0 — Molly Murphy fired in the lone goal and Lila Chamoun registered a 34-save shutout as the No. 17 Wildcats (15-1-3) earned a nonleague win at Hobomock Ice Arena.

With a shutout from Sophia Visceglio and two goals from Adrianna Kelsch, the 14th-ranked Blue Knights (12-5-1) captured the Cape & Islands Atlantic Division championship with a 5-0 road win over Falmouth on Sunday. Darby Rounseville, Katie Barrett, and Casey Pestilli also scored.

Burlington 4, Waltham 2 — Senior captain Dillon O’Reilly scored twice while Charlie Andriolo and Koby Sloan tallied one each as the Red Devils (3-11-2) picked up a win in the Ed Burns Tournament consolation bracket.

Marshfield 2, Canton 0 — Teddy Devoe broke a scoreless tie in the third period and Jake Hemingway added an empty netter to buffet a 30-save shutout for Brady Quackenbush as the seventh-ranked Rams (15-1-2) won in the consolation bracket of the Ed Burns Tournament.

Wellesley 3, Belmont 2 — In the Ed Burns consolation loss, Belmont senior captain Cam Fici scored career goals No. 67 and 68 to reach 100 career points in just 52 games.

Boys’ basketball

Reading 75, Woburn 43 — Hunter Hayes canned seven 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in the Middlesex League win for the Rockets (10-6).

Westford 47, Newton South 38 — The Ghosts (8-8, 4-1 DCL Large) wrapped up the Dual County League Large title.

Xaverian 58, King Philip 50 — Lorenzo Carrara (21 points) and Danny Edgehille (14 points) lifted the Hawks (10-7) to a nonleague win at home.

Girls’ basketball

New Mission 51, Fenway 44 — Junior Amy Mariano poured in 30 pointers for the visiting Titans (12-8) in the Boston City League matchup. Freshman Tamia Darling added 12 points.

Woburn 47, Lexington 32 — Cyndea Labissiere tossed in 19 points to propel the sixth-ranked Tanners (15-0) to a Middlesex League win.

