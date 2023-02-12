There are bigger goals ahead for Taylor Hall and Bruins

“We talk about work habits a lot,” Montgomery said a few weeks ago, during the Bruins’ stop in Tampa. “As long as his work habits away from the puck are good, he’s helping the team win.

So when Hall goes dry — as he did for 16 games before scoring Jan. 24 in Montreal, among other stretches this season — Bruins coach Jim Montgomery doesn’t usually linger on the chances that missed.

Taylor Hall has a replica Hart Trophy at home, given to him after his MVP season in 2018. He has 263 goals and 690 points in his 813-game career.

Advertisement

“What happens is guys tend to want to go to the puck and get away from being inside the dots. They end up outside the dots and never end up getting opportunities that are high-Grade-As. We talked to him about that.”

Hall, who has 15 goals and 33 points in 52 games, works himself into multiple scoring opportunities on most nights. His powerful stride and strong hands let him scoot through the neutral zone into the dangerous areas of the ice. Once there, his lack of finish has been frustrating for him.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

As of Sunday, Hall ranked 49th in the league at 5-on-5 scoring chances (111), according to Natural Stat Trick. Only David Pastrnak (148, T-sixth) and Patrice Bergeron (119, 31st) had more among his teammates. But Hall’s eight 5-on-5 goals put him in a tie for 126th in the league.

It’s not as bad as his lost time in Buffalo, when he scored two goals on 88 shots over 37 games, shooting a career-low 2.3 percent. His current clip, 11.5 percent, is a tick above his career average (10.2 percent). But the Bruins would love to see the return of his touch from the 2021 stretch run, when he put up eight goals in 16 games, shooting 16.7 percent while working as David Krejci’s left wing.

Advertisement

Last year, his first full season with the Bruins, he put up 20-41–61, his highest point total since his 2017-18 MVP year in New Jersey (39-54–93), when he dragged the Devils to the playoffs. Hall was traded to the Coyotes a year and a half later, then signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sabres.

Though his past success and bevy of quality looks may leave some wanting more, Hall has been a net positive on the third line with center Charlie Coyle and a rotating cast of right wingers.

Nick Foligno was the most recent, and scored the Bruins’ only goal Saturday in a 2-1 home loss to the Capitals. In transition, Hall played give-and-go with an onrushing Connor Clifton, who slipped it to the front of the net for a Foligno stuff-in. They’ve also had Trent Frederic and Craig Smith, among others, riding with them.

Montgomery has been pleased with the Hall-Coyle combo, which on some nights boosts a dominant puck-possession line. They also don’t allow much the other way. It’s all the more reason the coach likes Hall where he is.

Pavel Zacha, skating with Krejci and David Pastrnak of late, is producing (11-24–35 in 52 games). He has obviously chemistry with his Czech mates, and his rate of scoring — 2.61 points per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 — is tied for 21st in the league with Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. Krejci and Pastrnak (2.74 each) are tied for 11th. Hall (2.13) is tied for 68th.

Advertisement

“I feel like I’ve played a lot better that what was being produced,” Hall said during a conversation in Tampa Jan. 26. “You can’t give it back defensively. As a player that’s matured and been in the league for a long time, it’s about winning games. That’s what I came here for. That’s why I wanted to play in Boston. I saw the opportunity on this team and the potential. We’re realizing that this year.

“Whatever happens, happens. If I end up with 55 or 65 points, it doesn’t really matter, right? It’s about our team and how we’ve played this year and ultimately how we do in the playoffs.”

Before Saturday’s loss — in which Hall recorded an assist, landed three shots, and was credited with three scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick — Montgomery had another talk with Hall. The 31-year-old veteran scored two goals in January, the same output as depth wingers Smith and A.J. Greer, and defensemen Matt Grzlecyk, Charlie McAvoy, and Hampus Lindholm.

All were hoping for a more fruitful February, and the months to come.

“It can become too much, and they start thinking about results too much,” Montgomery said. “Taylor and I have had some really healthy conversations. He’s in a real good place.

“When you have Coyle and Hall on your third line, it’s a huge advantage. If you look at, when Taylor Hall was producing, our team was really dominant.”

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.