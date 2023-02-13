Tickets for Beyonce’s Renaissance tour stop at Gillette go on sale this week. Here’s what to know.

The second and third waves of fans hoping to secure tickets to the highly-anticipated concert will find out later this week whether they’ll have a shot. And on the heels of last November’s debacle, when the Ticketmaster website crashed amid unprecedented demand for Taylor Swift tour tickets, the company has a new system in place to try to avoid repeat chaos.

Sunday night, Ticketmaster informed the first wave of fans hoping to score tickets to the Aug. 1 Foxborough “Renaissance World Tour” show whether they were selected in the lottery-style process to buy tickets on Monday — the first day tickets were available for Beyoncé's only New England stop.

As much as Sunday was a big day for football fans, Boston-area Beyoncé fans were also in for a bit of a nail biter.

There’s a lot to unpack here. It’s apparently mind-numbingly difficult to get a concert ticket these days. Here’s what to know.

How can I get tickets to Beyonce’s show at Gillette?

Tickets to the tour in support of Beyoncé's seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” went on sale to members of the BeyHive fan club on Monday.

You have to already be registered as a “Verified Fan” to participate in Ticketmaster’s tiered ticket sales rollout. (This is to try to ensure tickets get in the hands of fans, not individuals who want to buy and resell tickets at astronomically high prices.) While the window to register has passed, fans could register with the BeyHive Verified Fan Presale, the Citi Verified Fan Presale, or the Verified Fan Onsale.

Lottery-selected members of the BeyHive group received access codes around 6 p.m. Sunday letting them know they could participate in Monday’s sale. Those who didn’t get a code were put on a waitlist, and Ticketmaster will send them a code if tickets remain available.

Those who did get a code are participating in a ticket sale showdown that may ring familiar to those who tried to get tickets to Swift’s “Eras Tour.” They’re up against thousands of other fans and subject to dynamic ticket pricing.

This all repeats on Tuesday, when people in the Citi Verified group will receive an access code for Wednesday’s ticket sales, and again on Friday for the Verified Fan Onsale group, for Saturday’s ticket sales.

If I’m not a registered Verified Fan, is there any hope?

It depends on how much money you’re willing to spend, but the likelihood of getting tickets to the Gillette show are probably pretty slim if you’re not already a registered Verified Fan (or have a deep, deep Beyoncé fund).

While day-of tickets are always a last-minute option (and arguably a successful strategy for Beyoncé's Gillette shows in years past) — there are no guarantees. Times have changed, and demand has skyrocketed. It’s been seven years since Beyoncé last performed at Gillette.

Another option for ambitious (and very flush) fans could be going trans-Atlantic. (This is a world tour after all.) Some fans have shared online how it might actually be cheaper to see her in Europe.

“If you look outside of the UK, you can find face value tickets without needing a code or paying $1,400 for nosebleed seats,” said one person on TikTok who shares travel tips and hacks.

Fans don’t have to be verified to buy tickets to shows on the European leg of the tour.

What is Ticketmaster doing differently for Beyonce’s “Renaissance” tour?

Ticketmaster’s decision to require Verified Fan registration reflects what the company is attempting to do to thwart bots and scalpers.

The ticket sales company also decided to divide cities into three groups, each with its own staggered registration deadlines and presale dates. This is to avoid the website crash that occurred during Swift’s ticket sales.

Tickets went on sale for Group A last week (Atlanta, Chicago, East Rutherford, NJ, Houston, Inglewood, CA, Las Vegas, Toronto, Vancouver, Washington D.C.). Group B goes on sale this week (Boston, Dallas, Miami, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa). Group C ticket sales will next week (Charlotte, NC, Detroit, Kansas City, MO, Louisville, KY, Nashville, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, St. Louis.)

It appears to be working so far, as there have been no signs of website crashes.





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.