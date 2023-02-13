A Gen Z Valentine’s Day playlist

Valentine’s Day can be emotionally complicated for Gen Z, many of whom are experiencing the highs and lows of romance for the first time. Throw in the turbulence from dating apps and social media, and your first relationship or heartbreak may look completely different than what older generations have gone through. But no matter what you’re feeling, there’s music that will help you process it. Here’s a Gen Z-curated indie/pop playlist for whatever you need: songs about falling in love, songs to cry to, songs about one-sided love, and songs for self-love.

For those who have fallen or are falling in love

“Liz” by Remi Wolf This song is funky with a retro feel — Wolf’s backup singers sing, “Shoo, shut up” instead of nonsense syllables. She writes about Liz feeling lonely, and about feeling the same way herself, but Liz sparks something in her that changes how she views the world. It’s the sound of finding a new life’s purpose in someone you care about. “It was Liz,” Wolf sings. “She taught me how live.”

“golden hour” by Jvke Backed by his own piano playing, Jvke sings about falling in love and how that person is his “angel of light.” “She’s got glitter for skin,” he sings. “My radiant beam in the night.” The music swells as he realizes how powerful his love is, and sounds of laughter and birds singing lightly come in as the music drops. This song feels like a warm, summer day, dancing in a field on with someone you love and not being able to take your eyes off of them.

“Valentine” by Laufey Berklee College of Music alumnus Laufey infuses the exhilaration of romance into gentle, lilting jazz. Aptly titled “Valentine,” this track strolls through the dizzying emotions of first love, including the insecurity — and possibility — it inspires.

“Pink in the Night” by Mitski In this song, the enormity of falling in love is a physiological response: “I glow pink in the night in my room.” The intensity is shattering; falling in love paradoxically feels akin to heartbreak, according to Mitski. The song builds slowly to a fervent proclamation of love that is unapologetic in its sincerity.

For those who are heartbroken

“In the Kitchen” by Reneé Rapp In the Kitchen” describes the endlessly heart-wrenching emotions of Rapp dancing through her home with the ghost of her ex. She etches the pain of being alone in her lyrics, reflecting on all of the “bittersweet memories” from their relationship, moving from “strangers to lovers to enemies.”

“I Knew” by Lizzy McAlpine Former Berklee student McAlpine’s “I Knew” details falling in love and all of the simple, romantic memories that led her to believe that someone loved her. She sings, “I knew when you looked up at me, this was where I was meant to be.” But still her partner leaves. “Why did I think I knew?” she says, questioning why — after everything — their relationship was over. Those of us who have loved and lost can find ourselves in that story, wondering what went wrong.

“A Given Thing” by Weyes Blood For Natalie Mering, who performs as Weyes Blood, the social crises of our time are reflected in the particulars of interpersonal relationships. This song articulates a failing relationship that is less about personal faults than misplaced hopes. In the messiness, there are good intentions, and a fundamental desire for something enduring.

“slivered heart” by Morgan Reese Heartbreak often includes a fair amount of anger. In this song, Reese uses the fresh wounds of a broken relationship to lambast her former partner for their faults. For anyone who’s been mistreated, lyrics like “I kinda like to see you cry, that’s when the universe feels right” feel anthemic.

For those who have suffered unrequited love/wish they could have someone back

“Would You Be So Kind” by dodie The singer is adorable when she politely asks the person she loves to love her back. “Oh would you be so kind/As to fall in love with me?/You see, I’m trying/I know you know that I like you/But that’s not enough/So if you will please fall in love.” Unlike most songs about unreciprocated love, this song feels joyful, with melancholic undertones, heightened by quick ukulele strumming and finger snapping. Dodie finds beauty in being in love, even though it hurts.

“would you love me now?” by Joshua Bassett The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star sings about wanting to go back to a former lover and make things right. Bassett sings, “If I showed up at your doorstep/Would you turn me away?/Or would you care to see a stranger whose eyes are still the same?” and asks, “Would you love me now?” It’s about hoping to reconnect with someone you wish you had never lost — unrequited love after a breakup.

“Boyish” by Japanese Breakfast Singer Michelle Zauner skewers her distracted partner through observations that tell us as much about their cruelty as her own sense of shame. The song manages to both sit in the confusion of a person’s internal state as well as sketch out the details of the scene through sharp lyricism.

“Pristine” by Snail Mail On this track by Lindsey Jordan, a.k.a. Snail Mail, devotion is equal parts anxious and full-throated. Jordan channels the earnestness of teenage expressions of love to both self-affirming and uncertain ends. There’s a confidence to be gained from honest admissions — ”Is there any better feeling than coming clean?”— as well as a feeling of exposure from loving someone so plainly when they don’t love you back.

For those who need to love themselves

“omw” by Ashe This song feels like driving down a highway with your friend, roof off, hair blowing in the wind. Ashe sings, “Baby, my time, no, it might not be today, but I’m on my way.” Life has been hard, and she isn’t where she wants to be yet, but she is on her way there. And — at least for two minutes and 51 seconds — she’s not worried about it.

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus This is the ultimate song of independence and choosing to love yourself (it was released on Cyrus ex Liam Hemsworth’s birthday). In the music video, she works out in black lace underwear in a huge LA mansion and later dances around the place in a YSL suit. Cyrus sings, “I can take myself dancing/And I can hold my own hand/Yeah, I can love me better than you can.” The song makes you feel like a strong, sexy person who doesn’t need someone else to validate you. You’ll also want to dance around your house and not care who sees.

“my future” by Billie Eilish Rejoining the dating pool doesn’t have to be the next step after ending a relationship. Eilish argues for a refocusing on the self and the vast, unknown paths that life offers. “I’m in love with my future, can’t wait to meet her,” Eilish sings in this contemplative, optimistic track.

“Good Days” by SZA Recovering from heartbreak can be overwhelming, especially at a time when the world moves at breakneck speed. But SZA offers a way to stay grounded, and that’s to place faith in the overarching joys inherent to life. For all the negativity, the world has an equal capacity for good, whether through loving relationships or small moments of kindness.

