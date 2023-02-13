Maggie Rogers gets her tour off to a rousing start at Roadrunner

The tour actually kicked off at Roadrunner the night before — Friday’s date was the second of three sold-out shows at the venue — but the point was clear: After being stuck in lockdown (a period during which she wrote and recorded her new album “Surrender”), she was done waiting.

The definitive moment of Maggie Rogers’s Roadrunner show Friday featured the artist, light reflecting off her sparkly dress, triumphantly standing atop a riser, looking like she owned the place. She also looked happy to be there, a sentiment she shared after the propulsive “That’s Where I Am.” “I’ve been thinking about playing this show for three years,” she said. “And it was so much better than I could have imagined.”

The crowd was ready, too, bursting with pent-up energy as Rogers and her band barreled through her expertly crafted and forceful songs. The songs lent themselves to singalongs; Rogers also asked for the crowd’s vocal help for the cathartic “Light On,” and her fans met her more than halfway.

That song comes from Rogers’s airy, atmospheric breakthrough record “Heard It in a Past Life,” which provided the concert’s most captivating moments. The aching “Fallingwater” sounded especially transcendent in the massive room, with the audience taking in — and singing — every word. Another highlight was “New Song,” a composition from early in Rogers’s career, a duet with show opener Del Water Gap (moniker for singer and guitarist S. Holden Jaffe). Rogers used to regularly write and perform with Jaffe, and their history and chemistry was palpable as they harmonized on the song’s slow-burn refrain.

Maggie Rogers performs at Roadrunner Friday night. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Rogers’s Boston connections run deep. She received a master’s degree from Harvard Divinity School last spring. After singing the driving “Honey” early in her show, Rogers said, “I can’t imagine a more perfect place to start this tour. That song I turned in as a final for a class this time last year. And my professor’s here tonight.”

Not every moment was perfect — the plodding “Symphony” stunted the show’s momentum, and the weaker moments from Rogers’s new album felt even weaker under bright lights — but the performance’s few stumbles felt more like early-tour missteps than problems. (“I was not ready to play that song,” laughed Rogers after a miscued start, “despite my amazing bass player asking if I was ready, and me saying yes.” The crowd roared its forgiveness.) When Rogers first came to mainstream music’s attention a few years ago, she was a dynamic, absurdly talented singer-songwriter. Though she remains so, Friday’s performance added more nuance to that picture. Whether standing still or strutting, Jagger-like, across the stage, Rogers provided proof, if any was needed, that she is every inch a rock star.

