This week’s TV: The charm of Natasha Lyonne, a new series from Billy Crudup, and ‘African Queens’

The main reason I’m loving the light-hearted series: Natasha Lyonne, whose shtick I find irresistible. She plays Charlie, a kind of human lie detector who, on the run from a casino boss, stumbles onto murders in towns across the country, and tries to solve them.

I’m loving “Poker Face,” which is an updated spin on the old “Colombo” mystery formula. From creator Rian Johnson of the “Knives Out” movies, “Looper,” and “The Last Jedi,” it’s a case-of-the-week series with colorful guest stars including Judith Light, Tim Meadows, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Nick Nolte, Chloe Sevigny, and, last week, a campy Ellen Barkin.

Lyonne, with her unvarnished persona, is an unusual presence among her peers in Hollywood. It’s not just her raspy voice, which was variously described on “Saturday Night Live” as “if Marge Simpson was real,” “like if sandpaper could talk,” “every secretary in a ‘Monsters Inc.’ movie,” and as if she’s “had COVID for like a thousand years.” She is a great target for an impressionist, and in this clip, she reviews the many impressions of her.

Natasha Lyonne in "Poker Face." Peacock

I do enjoy the voice, which is certainly a marvel, but she also has a certain uncompromising realness that grounds her performances in “Orange Is the New Black,” “Russian Doll,” and now “Poker Face.” She projects a sense of painful honesty, as if she couldn’t lie if her life depended on it. She is a human no-B.S. zone. She’s a perfect fit for the role of a person almost supernaturally able to perceive lies.

Sometimes I think I can see her personal journey playing out in her work. She has been to addiction hell and back, and her early years were scarred by divorced parents and the trials of being a child actor; she carries with her a kind hard-won survivor vibe. Raised in Manhattan, she’s also just so very New Yorky. You’d have to laugh if someone asked her where she was from — her New York accent is indisputable, as is her New York temperament.

If you’re a Lyonne fan, give the show a look. New episodes premiere every Thursday on Peacock.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. “Hello Tomorrow!” is set in a world where traveling salesmen sell timeshares on the moon. So it’s the future, but, stylistically, the Apple TV+ show looks more like the 1950s (check out the preview). Premiering Friday on Apple TV+, the dramedy stars Billy Crudup, Hank Azaria, Alison Pill, Jacki Weaver, Haneefah Wood, Nick Podany, and Dewshane Williams, while Jonathan Entwistle (“The End of the [Expletive] World”) directs. The first three episodes stream on Friday.

2. Milo Ventimiglia, so impossibly noble and good on “This Is Us,” returns to network TV in “The Company You Keep.” He plays a con artist who’s a member of a multi-generational family of professional frauds. But wait, it looks like he’s falling for an undercover CIA agent (played by Catherine Haena Kim) on this remake of a South Korean series called “My Fellow Citizens!” Worlds collide, with costars Sarah Wayne Callies, Tim Chiou, William Fichtner, and Polly Draper (Ellyn from “Thirtysomething”!). It premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. on ABC. (The trailer is here.)

Adesuwa Oni as Njinga in "African Queens: Njinga." Joe Alblas/Netflix/Photography by Joe Alblas

3. Jada Pinkett Smith is the executive producer and narrator of “African Queens,” a new documentary series featuring dramatic re-creations. Each four-episode season of the Netflix show (trailer here) will chronicle a different female ruler from African history. First up: the rise and reign of 17th century warrior queen Njinga of Angola, the nation’s first female ruler. The show, which has already been renewed for a second season, premieres on Wednesday.

4. Fox is introducing a new live-action sitcom on Thursday at 9 p.m. It’s a workplace comedy called “Animal Control,” starring “Community” alum Joel McHale as a cynical animal control officer in Seattle. Can he talk a cow down a set of stairs? The show also features ostriches (see the preview), rabbits, weasels — as well as Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, and Michael Rowland.

5. “Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne” arrives on Hulu on Tuesday. The six-part docuseries features the actress and model traveling the world to talk to experts about issues of gender, sexuality, and identity, specifically “the orgasm gap” between men and women, masturbation, and porn. “My name is Cara,” she says in the trailer. “I was a teenager when I started modeling, but this is the first time I’ve spoken about my sex life. So, let’s talk about it.”

CHANNEL SURFING

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” The show returns for its 10th season. HBO, Sunday, 11 p.m.

“The 12th Victim” A four-parter about a 1958 murder case. Showtime, Friday, 8 p.m.

“Star Trek: Picard” The third and final season. Paramount+, Thursday

