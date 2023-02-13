Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announce comedy tour with stop in Boston

Comedy queens Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler are taking their talents to the road this spring for their first-ever comedy tour together.

The “Amy Poehler and Tiny Fey: Restless Leg Tour” kicks off in the spring and the duo are scheduled to make a total of four stops, including one at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on June 9. Fey and Poehler will also appear in Washington, D.C., on April 28, Chicago on May 20, and in Atlantic City, N.J., on June 10.

The tour will feature stories and jokes from over 30 years of friendship for the “Saturday Night Live” vets.