The climate pledges of leading global companies don’t add up

Net zero pledges made by some of the world’s largest corporations will reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by just 36%, according to a new report, far short of the progress required to avert a catastrophic increase in global temperatures.

Galvanized by pressure from investors and growing consumer awareness of extreme weather, companies are coming out almost daily with new promises to curb their impact on the climate and the natural world. But regulations governing sustainability and sustainability claims remain underdeveloped and vary vastly from place to place, making it difficult to separate genuine progress from PR-laden hype.

Carbon Market Watch and the NewClimate Institute looked at 24 of the biggest global companies that have pledged to achieve carbon neutrality and positioned themselves as climate leaders. Spread across eight industrial and consumer sectors, the companies featured in the second edition of the Corporate Climate Responsibility Monitor reported combined revenues of more than $3 trillion in 2021. The authors found that most of these companies’ future net zero goals and current climate claims are “exaggerated, false and misleading.” Climate strategies lack short term ambition, relying instead on long term targets without fully explaining how they’re defined or how they would be achieved, the report found. And although most of the companies analyzed have made commitments against a 2030 deadline, their pledges are often limited in scope and insufficient to help meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial times. Overall, the authors found the climate strategies of 15 of the 24 companies to be of low or very low integrity. Just five — H&M Group, Holcim, Stellantis, Maersk, and Thyssenkrupp — commit to decarbonizing their emissions by at least around 90% by their respective net-zero target years.