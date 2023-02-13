Lexington biotech lays off half of its workforce after hearing loss drug fails major study

Those results, announced Monday, were accompanied by the decision to lay off 26 of the firm’s 48 remaining employees, leaving just 22 behind. The cuts will leave enough money to continue the company into 2025.

A previous study suggested that the drug could dramatically restore a person’s ability to correctly perceive spoken words in a small subset of patients. But in the recently completed larger study, the drug still failed to best a placebo treatment on all primary and secondary measures.

A Lexington startup with big ambitions to develop drugs that restore hearing loss is reducing its workforce by 55 percent after finding that its therapy failed to improve hearing in a closely-watched clinical study.

Advertisement

The letdown is the latest in a string of disappointments for Frequency Therapeutics, which employed 74 people a year ago and raised $228 million from private investors and the Japanese drug company Astellas Pharma before going public in 2019. It’s stock has fallen 95 percent since then, and was down 81 percent on Monday’s news.

The company was founded in 2014 to make medicines that rejuvenate damaged hearing cells in the ears based on research done by Robert S. Langer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Jeffrey Karp at Harvard Medical School.

Frequency was testing its drug in an intermediate stage clinical trial of 142 people with sensorineural hearing loss. Although the drug failed in a previous study, the company decided to give it another chance with a more carefully designed trial. But with this second failed study, the firm is calling it quits and ditching its hearing loss programs altogether, including another drug that was in an early stage trial.

The company said it would pivot its focus to its drug programs for a completely different disease: multiple sclerosis, a neurological condition where nerves lose their protective sheathing called myelin. Frequency is trying to design drugs that help regenerate that lost myelin. That program is running a couple years behind schedule, but an initial clinical trial is expected to begin in the first half of 2024 and wrap up later that year.

Advertisement

Ryan Cross can be reached at ryan.cross@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @RLCscienceboss.