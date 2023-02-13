Lufthansa to charge for more for harming the environment less

Airlines have long charged customers more for on-board food, extra baggage, and superior legroom. Now Lufthansa wants customers to pay for reducing the environmental impact of flying. Europe’s biggest airline will offer an option of so-called Green Fares to travelers beginning Wednesday, adding a surcharge to purchase sustainable aviation fuels and carbon offsets. The move marks the latest attempt by a European airline to soothe concerns over the environmental impact of flying, the most-carbon intensive form of travel. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHIPPING

Maersk sues over Suez obstruction

The world’s biggest shipping company, A.P. Moeller-Maersk, said Monday it sued a rival shipping line in a Danish court, seeking compensation for ship delays that resulted from the blocking of the Suez Canal by a hulking vessel two years ago. The Panama-flagged vessel Ever Given, operated by Evergreen Marine Corp., ran aground in March 2021, blocking the global waterway for nearly a week. The enormous vessel was released in a massive salvage operation. The Copenhagen-based shipping company said the claim is related to losses suffered during the canal’s blockage. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FRUIT

Collins goes to bat for Maine’s wild blueberries

The wild blueberry, Maine’s most important fruit, could get some help fighting off a pest under legislation proposed by the state’s Republican US senator. Maine is the only state in the country with a significant harvest of wild blueberries, which are smaller cousins to the more ubiquitous cultivated berries. The wild blueberry, which grows in the sprawling barrens of Maine’s rural east, is the state’s official berry and one of its most significant exports. The berries are threatened by the spotted wing drosophila, a fruit fly from East Asia first detected in the United States in 2008. The fly was first located in Maine in 2011. Senator Susan Collins said Monday that she has submitted a bill to establish a fund of $6.5 million per year for five years to advance research and reduce the fly’s population. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

THEME PARKS

Disney to bring Avatar world to Disneyland

The Walt Disney Co. is planning to add an Avatar experience to Disneyland and explore other opportunities at its theme parks as it looks for more ways to appeal to its guests. While Disney announced last week that it is cutting about 7,000 jobs as part of an ambitious companywide cost-savings planand “strategic reorganization,” the company is pleased with the performance of its domestic theme parks and is actively looking for ways to grow the business. CEO Bob Iger said during the company’s first-quarter earnings call that the success of the latest Avatar film is spurring the creation of an Avatar experience at Disneyland in California. The movie, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” is currently the fourth biggest film of all time globally with close to $2.2 billion earned at the box office to date. Iger said that when Pandora — The World of Avatar was launched at Walt Disney World in Florida, it prompted more people to visit Animal Kingdom, the park where Pandora is located. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SMALL BUSINESS

NYC to suspend loan program after overwhelming demand

Subba Lama, owner of a Bubble tea shop in Queens, New York, was approved for a $50,000 five-year, below-market interest rate loan from a new city program that will help him pay for much-needed equipment, repairs, and maintenance. The Nepal immigrant, who has lived in the United States since 1999, is one of the fortunate loan recipients of the grant before the small business program stalls. Just under a month of its launch, New York City said Monday it is pausing the program due to an unanticipated influx of applications. On Jan. 23, the city, in partnership with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard, unveiled what it pegged as the largest public-private loan fund for small businesses in New York’s history. The program expected to fund 1,500 businesses but since its debut, New York City’s Department of Small Business Services received over 10,000 applications. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

BOE official latest to blame Britain’s woes on Brexit

A Bank of England policy maker has warned that a wave of business investment was “stopped in its tracks” by Brexit, dealing a blow to the UK economy worth £1,000 ($1,204) per households. Jonathan Haskel, an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee, said that the UK “suffered much more” from its productivity woes since exiting the European Union led to a sharp drop in the pace of business investment. The remarks are the latest warning from officials at the central bank about the economic impact of Brexit as concern mounts that the UK is headed into a protracted slump. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Former Wirecard CEO denies knowing about false accounting

The former CEO of payments company Wirecard denied having known anything about false accounting at the firm as he testified Monday at his trial over its collapse in 2020. Wirecard was long the darling of Germany’s fintech scene until it filed for insolvency, saying that 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) that had been on its balance sheet could not be found. The case exposed flaws in the country’s financial oversight bodies. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Flying taxis to take to the skies in Dubai by 2026

Dubai again is planning for the takeoff of flying taxis in this futuristic city-state on the Arabian Peninsula, offering its firmest details yet Monday for a pledged launch by 2026. Since 2017, the commercial capital of the United Arab Emirates has offered promises to launch flying taxis in the city already home to the world’s tallest building and other architectural wonders. A series of different types and companies have cycled through those promises as well, most timed to be included at Dubai’s annual World Government Summit, which saw this year’s edition begin Monday. Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced the relaunched flying taxi program on Twitter Sunday. This time, Dubai highlighted the six-rotor electric flying taxi made by Joby Aviation of Santa Cruz, Calif., in the promotional video. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota’s new management team to push electric vehicles

The next president at Japan’s top automaker Toyota, Koji Sato, introduced a management team Monday that he said will lead an aggressive push on electric vehicles. Sato stressed that “electrification” is a key theme for his team and promised to develop a totally new, next-generation electric vehicle by 2026. That will be a Lexus, while Toyota will also beef up all its EV model offerings, Sato said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford to building EV battery plant in Michigan

Ford Motor Co. plans to build a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant about 100 miles west of Detroit that would employ about 2,500 people. The plant was revealed Monday at a meeting of the Michigan Strategic Fund, which approved a large tax incentive package for the project near the city of Marshall. It will be built on a site that’s being readied for industrial development near the junction of Interstates 94 and 69. — ASSOCIATED PRESS