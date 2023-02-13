Mike Kennealy’s next stop after Baker’s cabinet: Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston

That shift brought him to the city of Lawrence, where he helped lead the school system’s turnaround for two years. Then he joined Charlie Baker ’s administration, serving through the then-governor’s two terms, including four years as Baker’s housing and economic development secretary.

Mike Kennealy worked in private equity nearly for two decades, first at TA Associates and then at Spectrum Equity . But he left that career behind 10 years ago to focus instead on public service.

As Baker was leaving office, it was time for Kennealy to consider his next steps as well. A return to the lucrative world of private equity? Nope. Kennealy instead rang up his friend Robert Lewis Jr., who took over as president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston nearly one year ago.

Kennealy has long acted as an informal adviser to Lewis, first when Lewis was in charge at The BASE, and then at the Boys & Girls Clubs. Lewis said he needed Kennealy to help shape the organization’s strategy. But Lewis was still floored when Kennealy said he wanted to work for him. How soon could he sign up?

That date now is set: Feb. 27. That’s when Kennealy will join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston as its chief strategy officer, a new position created with him in mind. The organization runs nine clubs in Boston and Chelsea with a $31 million operating budget and a staff of 172 full-timers and 84 part-timers.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” Kennealy said. “I can’t tell you how excited I am about the chance to work with Robert and do a lot of good on behalf of the young people in Boston.”

Lewis said Kennealy will play a key role in broadening the organization’s focus beyond the traditional mission of “gym and swim,” as Lewis calls it, to developing a talent pipeline for the region’s employers. In particular, that means boosting the group’s Ready to Work job placement and career pathway initiative, to help kids start thinking about their future careers as well as developing skills and networks that could help them flourish. (Workforce development was one of Kennealy’s key responsibilities in Baker’s cabinet.)

“The only way our young folks are going to have a shot is if they’re going to develop those talents, skills, and partnerships so they can participate in today’s economy,” Lewis said. “We have this opportunity to develop those essential skills.”

Lewis said he hoped bringing Kennealy on board would send a message to the business community, to consider club members as potential future employees. Word has already started getting around, even though Kennealy’s hiring had not yet been announced.

“Mike has extraordinary qualifications,” said Jim McGaugh, head of state government affairs at General Electric. “Mike had a lot of professional options in front of him. But choosing to join [the Boys & Girls Clubs] is a testament to Robert Lewis’s vision and leadership.”

MullenLowe is back for another big game

Yes, Ben Affleck finally agreed to hawk Dunkin’ for real. DraftKings was back with local hero David Ortiz pitching in. And Boston Beer tried to show the city’s nicer side — even if that turned out to be a fantasy.

But there was another Boston angle to Super Bowl advertising this year.

That’s because local agency MullenLowe teamed up again with E*Trade for their fourth Super Bowl ad together, and their second featuring E*Trade’s “talking baby” concept. This one took place at a wedding, ending with one tuxedoed child reaching for some milk and saying, “Here’s to getting financially ready for anything,” while his little buddy, also holding a glass of milk, says “And here’s to being single, and ready to mingle.”

“We wanted to convey that with E*Trade from Morgan Stanley, you can be ready for the big day emotionally and financially,” Andrea Zaretsky, chief marketing officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said in an e-mail. “MullenLowe helped us bring that idea to life in E*Trade’s trademark wit, humor, and irreverence.”

In her e-mail, Zaretsky singled out MullenLowe president Kelly Fredrickson and executive creative director Tim Vaccarino for praise. (E*Trade and MullenLowe have worked together since 2017.)

Fredrickson, meanwhile, seems happy to impress a key target market: her parents. She posted a link to a “Today” show segment about the E*Trade ad on her LinkedIn page, along with name-checking just about everyone in the MullenLowe organization.

“When Al Roker introduces your team’s work on The Today Show, your parents finally understand what you do,” Fredrickson wrote. “So proud of this incredible team!”

Moderna outlines a hiring spree

Few human resources executives can expect a year ahead like Tracey Franklin’s.

The chief human resources officer at Cambridge-based biotech Moderna will oversee the hiring of up to 2,000 people this year, growing Moderna’s global workforce to nearly 6,000. Most new hires will work in Massachusetts, either in Cambridge or Norwood. Construction is well underway on a new Moderna headquarters in Kendall Square, and an expansion is ongoing at the firm’s manufacturing plant in Norwood as well.

Franklin joined Moderna in 2019 from Merck & Co. That was before the pandemic hit and the company developed a COVID-19 vaccine, causing revenue and hiring to take off. Now, Moderna aims to use messenger-RNA technology for vaccines for RSV and melanoma, among other ailments.

“We’re really just beginning in terms of all the products we have coming down the pipeline,” Franklin said. ”Luckily, we’ve had a lot of interest from around the globe from people who are inspired by our technology and culture.”

Moderna is using an artificial intelligence tool developed by California software firm Eightfold to help find talent, Franklin said. Plus, Moderna touts its ample wellness benefits and restricted stock for employees.

Chief executive Stéphane Bancel first announced the 2,000-person hiring plan at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco last month. And it then came up at a meeting of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council in Boston, where Moderna chairman Noubar Afeyan spoke. “Moderna has created over 800 jobs [in Massachusetts],” said Kenn Turner, the head of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center. “Noubar is looking for a few more, for the record.”

That’s putting it mildly.

Count Wu among fans of BU’s new ‘Jenga Building’

There’s no shortage of opinions about Boston University’s new Center for Computing & Data Sciences building — the zigzagging structure that rises 19 stories above Commonwealth Avenue and Storrow Drive. Many people love it. Some hate it. Others aren’t quite sure what to make of it.

But BU can count the mayor of Boston as an unabashed fan of the “Jenga Building.”

At the grand opening in December, Mayor Michelle Wu raved about its environmentally friendly aspects, including its reliance on geothermal energy. But she also likes the quirky design, as do her husband and two boys. Her family chatted about it when driving by last fall. “Ever since, they have been quite disappointed with the architecture of our home,” Wu said.

Of course, you would expect compliments at a ribbon cutting. But Wu continued giving props last week, when speaking to the New England Council at the Seaport Hotel. She brought up the BU building when responding to a question from Mahesh Daas, the president of Boston Architectural College. Wu talked about how she wants a design process for city permitting of buildings that’s more predictable, as well as one that avoids a stream of “boxy buildings that are generic.” She said she wants to encourage experimentation “and maybe a little risk.”

“I love the new BU data sciences building,” Wu added, presumably as an example of risk-taking. “I think it’s an incredibly striking addition to our skyline. We need to see more like that.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.