‘Punxsutawney’ Powell and why investors need to cool their jets

The Fed has jacked up lending rates eight times in the past year, its fastest credit tightening cycle since the early 1980s, in a belated bid to rein in inflation.

But investors should be patient because it’s probably going to take longer than they had hoped for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates .

The strategy is working: Gains in consumer prices have moderated as it has grown more costly to borrow to buy a house, car, or expand a business. But central bank boss Jerome Powell and his colleagues have continued to talk tough, insisting it’s too soon to classify the cost-of-living crisis a thing of the past.

On Tuesday we’ll get the latest reading on the Consumer Price Index, and the news should be good — but not good enough to change the Fed’s tune.

The inflation barometer is expected to show a 6.2 percent increase in January from a year earlier, an improvement over the 6.5 percent run-up recorded for December. It would be the seventh straight month of year-over-year declines since the index surged 9.1 percent in June.

The cooling trend has sparked investor optimism that the Fed would soon stop raising rates. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 9 percent from the start of the year through Feb. 2, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 3.4 percent from 3.9 percent.

That kind of market action isn’t what you’d normally see at a time when the Fed is boosting rates, especially as “Punxsutawney” Powell warns that an early end to rate-hike season isn’t in the cards.

The message might finally be sinking in among investors.

Stock prices have wobbled and interest rates are inching back up following a blowout labor market report on Feb. 3. Employers added a shockingly strong 517,000 jobs in January and unemployment dipped to 3.4 percent, below the pre-pandemic rate.

In the Fed’s view, unemployment needs to rise to take the pressure off wages, especially in the service sector, where labor costs are the biggest component of prices.

Service-sector inflation should eventually reverse, Powell told reporters after the Fed boosted rates by a quarter point on Feb. 1. “But so far, we don’t see that. And I think until we do, we see ourselves as having a lot of work left to do,”

That work entails driving rates even higher and keeping them there for an extended period with the aim of getting inflation back to its 2 percent target. The risk is that the Fed tightens too hard for too long, causing a deep recession and massive job losses.

The CPI reading on Tuesday could offer a clue to just how high rates will need to go.

The Fed considers a version of the index excluding volatile food and energy costs as a better gauge of where prices are heading. This so-called core CPI is expected to have increased 5.4 percent in January from a year earlier, following a 5.7 percent gain in December.

To make things even more confusing, Powell is increasingly focused on a subset of core CPI that also excludes housing because, he argues, there is a long lag between when shelter costs move up or down and when that change shows up in the index.

Larry Summers, the Harvard economist and former US Treasury secretary, said on Friday that the decline in inflation since last summer might reverse.

“There are a variety of bounce-back factors that we’re going to have,” he said in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week.” The gains in terms of further reduction are going to come hard” in the future, he said.

In other words, even if the CPI report exceeds forecasts, don’t expect the Fed to stop raising rates any time soon.

Patience.

Larry Edelman