It’s their sugary job — and how sweet it is

You’ve wandered into nothing less than the candy lover’s equivalent of heaven.

And after you dig your teeth into all that caramel — those delicious creams, the to-die-for sea salt truffles — that distinction and those sugary superlatives simply melt away and, as you lick your lips, you know this:

It’s a place where the chocolate is rich, the peppermint is divine, and the raspberry cream is enough to turn a grown man into a drooling child with his nose pressed against the sturdy glass of the display case.

A box was made up with selections of candy at the Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie in North Andover.

That smiling customer has this simple, familiar, and time-tested request: More, please.

That’s the kind of magic that has been conjured for generations at the Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie, which traces its roots back to the 1800s when it was founded by an Englishwoman named Mary Spencer.

The latest keeper of her honeyed legacy is Bob Burkinshaw, who, with his daughter Jackie Russell, is co-owner of a place that has been preparing for the Super Bowl for candy makers from coast to coast: Valentine’s Day, when candy is king.

“It gets in your blood,” Burkinshaw told me the other day as he showed me around his shop. “I really enjoy what I do. I mean, I’m 72. I could retire. But I really like it. I like making candy. I really do.”

A view of the shop, Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie in North Andover.

And it shows. This is a man who has found peace and tranquility among the peanut butter cups and the mint truffles. You want coffee cream or butter rum caramel? You’ve come to the right place.

But Bob Burkinshaw is here to tell you that it was not always cookies and cream or hearts and flowers.

Like with any successful venture, there were some long nights, some early mornings staring at the ceiling and wondering how to make it all work.

“There were times when I thought of leaving. Yeah,” he said. “When it was starting to put a strain on the family. It becomes all-consuming. You’re working seven days and you’re working nights. You’re working all the holidays. You’re always busy. It puts a strain on a family.”

It got to the point where Burkinshaw and his family talked about the long hours, the endless demands, the price that any successful enterprise exacts from the quality of life.

“We talked about it,” he said. “And, well, it was up to me. Whatever I wanted to do.”

In other words, gut-check time.

And so, Bob Burkinshaw kept doing what it seems he was born to do. And that means starting work before 8 a.m. and not finishing until 4:30 p.m. or so. He’s the candy man.

“I’m not in the kitchen as much as I used to be,” he said. “But I still go down there three or four days a week.”

Down there means to Lawrence, where Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie has its manufacturing plant, which employs about 10 and sometimes more during busy seasons.

“People say, ‘What don’t you retire? At this point in life you should be able to,’ ” he said. “And I say, ‘You know, if I didn’t like what I was doing. I would.’ But I love making salt water taffy.”

And he’s tapped into the rich vein that is America’s sweet tooth.

The National Retail Federation has estimated that Americans spend $2.6 billion on candy during the Halloween season alone.

Valentine’s Day keeps those cash registers ringing loudly, too, as red, heart-shaped boxes of chocolates fly off the shelves and onto dining room serving trays and restaurant linens from Boston to Sacramento, from Seattle to Bangor.

All of that has been marbled into Burkinshaw’s family history since his grandfather bought the company at the turn of the 20th century from George Pepper, a confectioner who had owned it since 1830.

His grandfather moved production from a tiny factory in Beverly into the family basement, perfuming the neighborhood with the sweet aroma of candy.

“He started from scratch right from the beginning,” Burkinshaw said. “He opened up a little factory over in Beverly, which was almost like a little garage. He started manufacturing at that point.

“My father used to leave his job at the Chelsea shipyard at 5 o’clock and go right to Beverly, make candy until almost midnight. Come home. Go to bed. Go back to the shipyard and start all over again.”

By the 1950s, the business had found its footing.

“So my father was making candy then in the cellar of his house,” Burkinshaw recalled. “Our house always smelled like candy. The whole house.

“The kids used to wait outside the window for samples. We had two giant windows in the house. And there would be tons of kids lined up for the samples. My father would always open up the window and pass out a tray of candy.”

Talk about a sure-fire recipe for how to make friends.

And how to make candy. Hard candy back then. Peppermint sticks. Black Jacks, a salt water taffy with a swirl of licorice in the center, were popular.

“My father had to make a decision about whether he was going to stay at the shipyard and make candy at night,” Burkinshaw said. “His father had since passed away. Or was he going to go strictly into the candy business?

“He decided at that point that he was going to go into the candy business. So he retired from the shipyard and started making candy full time.”

And so an institution, and a family legacy, was born.

The business began to diversify and grow. Fudge became a new and popular item. By 1970 or so, the company decided to get into the retail candy business.

Bob Burkinshaw by then had collected a degree in business administration management from Suffolk University.

“I thought about doing something else,” he said. “But I had been brought up in this. I had been doing this since I was like 10 years old.”

So he kept doing it.

And that explains why a company that has been in his family for more than a century is still carrying on that tradition, one that grows sweeter this time each year, when love is in the air and heart-shaped candy boxes are flying off the shelves.

He’s pleased that his daughter, Jackie, has followed him on this sweet business track.

“My dad has taught me from the ground up,” Jackie Russell told me.

“I was head of the shipping department. I’ve been in the kitchen before. I worked my way up through the company from the bottom — like my great-great-grandfather. And all the way up. So, I learned it from the ground up. So that way, if something happens, I can be thrown in anywhere, in any situation, to work.”

Her father nodded approvingly as she spoke.

“This is not just a candy company,” he said. “It’s been in our family for over 100 years. It’s an historic company that started back in 1806. We have carried on that tradition. So, it’s part of our family.”

How sweet is that?

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.