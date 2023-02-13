16-year-old girl to be arraigned on murder charge in fatal Jamaica Plain stabbing

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the woman who lost her life during the incident that took place around 5 p.m. Saturday near 5 Woodside Ave. in Jamaica Plain.

The girl’s name is being withheld pending her arraignment as an adult in West Roxbury Municipal Court on Monday, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office.

A 16-year-old girl will face a murder charge Monday on allegations that she fatally stabbed a 21-year old woman and wounded a 17-year-old girl, both of whom then ran for safety into the Boston police station in Jamaica Plain on Saturday.

Police said they received a 911 call about the stabbing on Woodside and as officers were rushing to that location, the two victims ran inside the Area E-13 station at 3347 Washington St., located about 300 feet away from the crime scene.

The two victims were taken to Boston hospitals, but the woman did not survive her injuries, police said. The 17-year-old was seriously injured but is now expected to survive, police said.

The suspect was discovered by police on Glen Road where she was bleeding from her own injuries, police said. She was treated and then charged first as a juvenile with murder.

According to Hayden’s office, a juvenile between the ages of 14 and 17 years old charged with murder is arraigned as an adult.

A motive for the violence was not disclosed by authorities.

This is a developing story.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.