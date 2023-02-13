The best & worst Super Bowl ads, according to R.I. experts

And what about the commercials? I asked some of Rhode Island’s most talented ad designers to give us a breakdown of the best and worst spots from last night.

A high-scoring affair between the two best teams in the NFL, a dynamite halftime show from Rihanna, and a field goal to win the game.

Steve Rosa and Mary Sadlier, (add)ventures

Best: “Binky Dad” for Kia Telluride perfectly summed up the extreme lengths moms and dads will go to retrieve a child’s treasured item. The ad treated a stressful experience with humor by showing a heroic dad off-roading, cruising across a football field and other rugged terrain all accompanied by the “Rocky” theme song.

Worst: “Hold” by Bud Light. Nobody likes on-hold music, so even “Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller, his lovely wife, and cute dog dancing together can’t save this Bud Light commercial. Anyone who’s been on hold with a hospital or health care provider will get PTSD just listening to this.

Alec Beckett, nail

Best: The Tubi commercial where it looked like the game was back on and then someone in the room started messing with the Roku. In a tie game in the fourth quarter, that must have had tense fans in thousands of living rooms screaming “Who’s sitting on the remote?!?” Basically a large-scale practical joke. Very meta and clever.

Worst: The T-Mobile “Summer Lovin’” spoof had the room laughing until someone mentioned that it had been barely six months since Olivia Newton John died. And suddenly the whole thing seemed kind of awkward and in bad taste.

Dante Bellini, Hooligan Film Productions

So where was the crypto?

Someday, a documentary will be made about the past 10 years of Super Bowl ads and title it, “Royalties, Residuals, and Rehashed.” Many of these celebrities will enjoy the significant mailbox money these big game ads will bring them for years - for just their day or two of work in some really forgettable spots.

The prize for the worst ad could go to many, including Prime Hydration featuring Logan Paul, Dunkin’ with Ben Affleck, Remy Martin with Serena Williams, and the T-Mobile ad with John Travolta. But let’s face it, the Planters Mr. Peanut catastrophe was just truly awful. Cringeworthy and irrelevant start to finish. What a dud!

For me, the clear, hands-down winner is the Ben Stiller and Steve Martin series for Pepsi Zero Sugar. Genius creative by breaking the fourth wall to challenge the viewer’s perception of paid celebrity endorsers. It’s brilliant on a few levels, especially in the casting as both actors have multi-generation appeal. The message of “Try it for yourselves. Why are you listening to me? I’m just an actor!” is beautiful and risky. That’s what creative at this level should be!

Mike Silvia, Duffy & Shanley

Even good Super Bowls are pretty boring without Tommy, am I right?

Overall, Ben Affleck won the night with the Dunkin’ drive-through ad. Amazon’s “Saving Sawyer” dog ad was small, sweet, smart, and beautifully shot, with a cute surprise ending. E*TRADE’s baby ad was old school funny as always. Nobody does simple, understated, and wonderful like Google.

The low point of the night had to be Gronk’s over-hyped, unintentionally campy kick for FanDuel. That and nobody having the forethought to put a bored, lonely, nothing-to-do Tom Brady in a spot.

