‘Bostonhenge’ drew crowds to witness the Back Bay sunset. See the photos.

Dozens of people gathered Saturday in Back Bay to witness the phenomenon dubbed “Bostonhenge,” as the setting winter sun aligned precisely between high-rise buildings, bathing the streetscape in a radiant glow.

The onlookers congregated at the intersection of Stuart and Arlington streets, cameras poised as the sun’s rays flooded Stuart, the light reflecting off windows and facades. When the sun slipped directly between the buildings, many clapped and cheered.

It was a rare sight to behold, akin to New York City’s famed “Manhattanhenge,” two days a year when the sun lines up perfectly with the island’s street grid, shining brilliantly down the canyon between skyscrapers. Crowds form en masse with the same enthusiasm as fans attending a concert of their favorite performer.

“The New York scene, I think it’s gotten crazier and crazier every year, where there’s tons of people in the streets. It sort of had that atmosphere,” said Jack Cohen, 45, of the Boston spectacle. “It was super crowded with tons of people. A fun atmosphere.”

“Bostonhenge” and “Manhattanhenge” are references to England’s Stonehenge, the prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain built to align with the sun on the summer and winter solstices. The sight marks the changing of seasons.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology boasts its own visual marvel, “MIThenge.”

The Boston phenomenon has been documented for years but appeared to attract more attention after Cohen posted about it on Instagram. Photos of Saturday’s scene in Back Bay were all over social media.

Other neighborhoods in and around Boston have their own “henges” throughout the year based on the orientation of particular streets to the sun.

Cohen, who moved from New York six years ago and was never able to capture “Manhattanhenge,” stumbled upon Boston’s equivalent last October. As he walked from his firm in the Back Bay to the South End, he saw the sun line up flawlessly with Stuart Street. He returned with his camera to take shots the next day, and checked to see when it would happen again: February.

Starting Feb. 1, he began alerting his Instagram followers that Bostonhenge was coming up. Cohen wasn’t sure if anyone would show up, but “all of a sudden there was sort of a ton of people there on Saturday.” He guessed between 75 and 100 viewers gathered near Arlington and Stuart.

“It was really nice to be able to meet people, and people were appreciative of me pointing it out, which I was more than happy to do because it wouldn’t be fun to do the same picture every year,” he said. “I doubt it will ever be empty for the next couple of times at least.”

During the 15-minute splendor of Bostonhenge, a newly married couple exited the Park Plaza for a series of wedding shots, Cohen said. Those in the crowd captured the charming scene, the groom and bride kissing in the glow of the sun and walking away hand in hand.

The next Bostonhenge will take place in October, Cohen said.

“People have already started asking me what the dates are,” he said, with a laugh.

“It was almost like a festive [event] once [the rays] crossed over right onto the street. People were cheering and clicking their cameras as it started to pass,” he added. “In Massachusetts, we’ve had a run of really awful, tragic stories. This was just one of those nice community Boston kind of things to do.”

See photos taken of “Bostonhenge” below.

