Brockton triple-decker fire started by candle, officials say; five people rescued by firefighters

Firefighters used ground ladders to rescue five peope. Those five, along with two others, were taken to area hospitals with “varying injuries,” the statement said.

Brockton firefighters responded to a report of a residential fire at 25 Central Square shortly before 1 a.m. and encountered heavy fire on the second and third floors and people hanging from the windows of the third floor, according to a joint statement from Brockton Fire Chief Brian F. Nardelli, Brockton Police Chief Brenda Perez, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

A fire at a Brockton triple-decker that sent seven people to the hospital early Sunday morning was started accidentally with a candle, authorities said.

The fire went to three alarms and was knocked down about an hour later. Investigators determined that the fire was caused by a candle that ignited flammable items on a bedside table in a bedroom near the right rear corner of the second floor, officials said in the statement.

“This fire had every potential to be a terrible tragedy, and I want to recognize the outstanding work of Brockton firefighters in rescuing residents from the danger,” Nardelli said in the statement. “If you use candles at home, please remember to keep anything that can burn at least a foot away on all sides. Always place them on a sturdy, nonflammable saucer or candleholder. And never leave a burning candle unattended – always blow it out before you leave the room or go to sleep.”

Candles cause about 100 fires every year in Massachusetts, according to the state fire marshal.

“Almost all of them take place in people’s homes, and almost all of them can be prevented by using extra caution,” Ostroskey said in the statement. “Even better, try battery-powered alternatives, like flashlights for emergencies and flameless candles for decoration and celebration. They’re much safer than an open flame.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.