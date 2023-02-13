Bunnies, donkeys, and peacocks, oh my! Duxbury learning center holds Valentine’s kissing booth with rescued farm animals.

“A lot of [the animals] have health issues, so they’re really limited to what they can do,” said Meghan King, owner of JEM Equestrian, an 18-acre farm on which JEM Learning is located. “It’s hard to place a lot of them, so they kind of just live out their life with us. It’s great that the kids come in love them and get all the attention that they deserve.”

The cooperative, which began last year as a hands-on learning alternative to public and private schools, teaches 24 students who care for the animals throughout the week, snuggling bunnies and reading stories to horses and goats. The farm opened to the public over the weekend and welcomed kids of all ages to meet the animals up close.

Donkeys, bunnies, alpacas, pigs, and a peacock were just some of the critters present Sunday at JEM Learning, a K-8 home-schooling cooperative on a cranberry bog in Duxbury, when a nonprofit sanctuary farm held a Valentine’s Day kissing booth fund - raiser.

According to Ellen Arcese, cofounder of JEM Learning, more than 80 people showed up at the kissing booth, some as young as 18 months old, to interact with the dozens of rescued farm animals.

“Obviously, when you have a horse reaching over to have a snack or cuddle with you, it’s intimidating,” Arcese said. “But they all did great.”

The event served as a fund-raiser to help JEM Learning finance a recently purchased greenhouse that needs structural work to function as an immersive horticulture classroom where students can grow plants year-round. In addition, the money raised from the kissing booth will go toward paying teachers, caring for animals, and funding extracurricular activities, organizers said.

“We don’t charge a lot of money ... to go to school,” Arcese said. “We offer yoga once a week, music once a week, a foreign language, and then we have microburst classes ... so all those extras kind of add up.”

In addition to the rescue animal kissing booth, Arcese and King plan to organize events including a leprechaun gold search, a dinosaur bone dig, and a fairy garden event. Following the success of the kissing booth, the farm will host another one Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Everyone’s included,” Arcese said. “Everyone’s different, you know, but we’re all the same.”





