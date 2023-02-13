Burst of rainfall in January eases severe drought conditions in Mass.

“The month of January brought above-normal rainfall across all regions of the Commonwealth, helping with the recovery of groundwater, streamflow, lakes, and impoundments,” said a statement posted to mass.gov.

As of Monday, state officials said on the official mass.gov website , the entire state was classified under Level 0, or “normal” drought conditions. That reading was much improved from an earlier one August, when most of the state was classified as being under critical drought conditions .

State officials said Monday that “above-normal rainfall” last month greatly improved the drought outlook in Massachusetts, which is now under “normal” drought conditions following months of heightened concern over persistent dryness.

According to the statement, the state’s Islands region was previously classified as being under “significant” drought, while the Northeast and Cape Cod regions had a “mild” drought reading in January.

Then the rains came.

“January featured above average precipitation, mostly in the form of rain resulting in significant improvement to hydrological conditions,” the statement said. “Precipitation totals across the Commonwealth ranged from 3 to 5 inches in the western third of the state to as much as 6 to 12 inches in the east, with the highest totals in southeast Massachusetts including Cape Cod.”

Officials said the above-average precipitation in January also helped streamflow and groundwater recover across the state.

“Streamflow was above normal in all regions except for Cape Cod, which was in the normal range,” the statement said. “Groundwater was mostly above to well above normal. Some locations on the Cape, the Islands and CT River Valley were below normal at the end of January but have since recovered to the normal range.”

Under the current “normal” drought reading, officials said, it’s recommended that water suppliers restore operations, and that overall water efficiency practices and emergency planning efforts continue as agencies work review responses and actions implemented amid worse drought conditions.

“Even in winter months it continues to be important to save water, which can be achieved by ramping up indoor use considerations,” the statement said. “The top three ways to conserve water indoors are to fix leaks, consider water use habits, and change out older fixtures and appliances to save water, energy and money.”

Among the storms last month that put a dent in the drought data was a Jan. 20 weather wallop that dropped roughly a half of foot of snow on parts of northern Mass., while southern portions of the state saw only a dusting of flakes or just rain, forecasters said.

