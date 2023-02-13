Cape bridges, rail expansion on Healey’s DC agenda

The governor told reporters on Monday she spoke with “several people” about the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, including federal lawmakers and Biden administration officials. Replacing those spans — which opened to motorists in 1935 — has loomed as a top priority for years, though the project’s future is uncertain amid unanswered funding questions.

Healey ping-ponged between Massachusetts and Washington, D.C. last week for Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday and then for a combination of National Governors Association events between Thursday and Saturday.

Back from a string of activity in the nation’s capital that featured a pair of events with President Biden, Governor Maura Healey said Monday that the aging Cape Cod bridges and the prospect of a western Massachusetts passenger rail extension featured as recurring topics during her visit.

“I think they understand the importance of these projects and the importance of funding it, and really, this is going to be about working together at the state and federal level to get this done,” Healey said.

The federal government in January rejected a US Army Corps of Engineers grant application seeking $1.88 billion in funds toward replacing the two bridges, just a few months after Washington turned down another application for more than $1 billion.

Estimates for the project’s price tag have soared. In 2019, officials projected it would cost roughly $1.5 billion to remove and replace both bridges, but in May, then-Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler said the cost now appeared to be “close to $3 billion to close to $4 billion.”

“We’ve got to do the work right now in terms of a new [grant] application. That process hasn’t started yet, but our work on it has started,” Healey said. “It’s making sure that we demonstrate to the federal government that we have the bandwidth, the workforce capacity. Funding, yes, is important because the state needs to put its own amount of funding up, but you know, the conversations that we had -- they were a good start, and this is a top priority for me.”

Another transportation topic that Healey said she discussed in Washington, D.C. is a long-proposed East-West Rail project extending passenger train service to western Massachusetts. She said she had a “good meeting” with the Bay State’s congressional delegation, who are “supportive” of the idea.

“My team is already spending time with the Department of Transportation thinking through what that looks like, and it’s something that I’ve been committed to from the time I ran for this position,” Healey said. “We’re working very hard on this, and I know it’s going to require and involve support of our federal delegation and the [Biden] administration on this, but I’m confident and hopeful that we can work together to see that through.”

The governor’s office said Healey met with the Bay State’s congressional delegation at the US Capitol on Thursday to discuss the Cape bridges, the Massachusetts economy, child care, the CHIPS and Science Act, behavioral health, veterans’ supports, and federal funding opportunities.



