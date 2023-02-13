Death of Medford woman found last spring in recycling bin ruled accidental

Novaes, a bank officer at Everett Bank, was found May 23 behind the duplex at 21 Emery St. near Tufts University where she had lived with her college-aged son for many years, The Boston Globe reported. She was last seen alive the day before and was reported missing the same day she was found.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner further determined that the cause of Barbara H. Novaes’s death was positional asphyxia, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

The death of a 61-year-old woman whose body was found in a recycling bin under her back porch in Medford last spring has been ruled accidental, officials said Monday.

Last May, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the incident was “being investigated as a suspicious death.” Police had been called to Novaes’s house numerous times in the months leading up to her death, the Globe reported.

Novaes’s family disputed the medical examiner’s findings, saying Monday that those who knew her “can not accept her death as an accident.”

“While we, the family of Barbara Hovey Novaes, wish to thank the Massachusetts State Police and the Medford Police Department for the diligence displayed during their investigation into her suspicious death, we are unable to accept the determination that it was accidental,” the family said in a statement. “Too many suspicious circumstances, coincidences, and unanswered questions remain.”

Her family said the woman they knew as “Barb” was “a community advocate, a joyful neighbor, a professional co-worker, and a tender, loving daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and mother.”

“Unfortunately, the time, place, and circumstances surrounding our Barbara’s death leave us with no closure,” they said.

The family said police have agreed to reopen the case if new evidence is found.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.