A historic farmhouse built in the 1790s is for sale in R.I. for $14.5m

On 127 acres, the six-bedroom and three-bathroom home has roughly one mile of river frontage. The property includes a working farm, caretaker home, a recently renovated gunite pool, expansive patio, and modern pool house. Along the river’s edge is a tennis court and fire pit.

Built in the 1790s, the farmhouse in a gated compound in Saunderstown located at 2424 Tower Hill Road, was recently listed for $14.5 million — $10 million more than it previously sold for. In 2002, the current owner purchased the property for $4.5 million.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For the first time in two decades, the historic “River Farm” estate along the Narrow River has hit the market.

"River Farm" was built in the 1790s and sits on 127 acres of land. George Gray

The compound includes a working farm, caretaker home, a recently renovated gunite pool, expansive patio, modern pool house, and tennis court along the river's edge. George Gray

In 2002, the current owner purchased the property for $4.5 million. George Gray

Kaitlyn Pimentel of the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/MAX Professionals of Newport, the listing agent, said the current owners’ children are grown and they are looking to downsize after living in the home for 20 years.

The 127 acres are broken into four parcels, all of which are being sold together. At least one of the parcels could be sold where a developer could build six to eight single-family dwellings on 32 acres of land, according to Pimentel.

“I foresee a multigenerational retreat, compound or potential for a sophisticated subdivision for [those] who will appreciate the rare opportunity to live in this one-of-a-kind property,” said Pimentel.

The LaFarge family owned the property for nearly 90 years starting in 1908. The family was known for its writers and other creatives.

The estate sits along the Narrow River in the Saunderstown village of North Kingstown, Rhode Island. George Gray

"River Farm" was owned by the LaFarge family for nearly 90 years. George Gray

The kitchen inside the "River Farm" estate in North Kingstown, R.I. George Gray

Architect Grant LaFarge, born in Newport in 1862 to famous artist John LaFarge, was known for designing some of New York City’s most iconic buildings such as the Bronx Zoo, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, and the US Naval Hospital in Brooklyn. His business partner was George Lewis Heins and in 1886, they established the Heins and LaFarge architectural firm. He married Florence Bayard Lockwood at Manhattan in 1895 and had five children. At the River Farm estate, the couple entertained guests with daily croquet games and formal afternoon tea times.

President Theodore Roosevelt was a guest at the house on several occasions, and Mrs. LaFarge was once his guest at the White House, according to documents within the US Department of the Interior.

Grant LaFarge died suddenly in the home in 1938, leaving the property to his children. Oliver LaFarge won a Pulitzer Prize for his novel, “Laughing Boy,” which is about the struggles of the Navajo people in the Southwest. His brother was Christopher Grant LaFarge, who was an architect and writer. While he lived in many areas of the world, he was known to return to River House. He died in 1957, but was inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame decades later in 2017.

The current owners of the property have lived at the estate for more than two decades. George Gray

The recently renovated gunite pool at "River Farm." George Gray

Original stone walls wrap around the property, there are miles of walking paths, and three isolated beaches. George Gray

William Ellis Rice LaFarge, a poet and playwright born in June 1930, began living at the River Farm estate full-time in 1978. He was one of the founders of the Narrow River Preservation Society and donated parcels that have since become the LaFarge Point Park and the University of Rhode Island Rowing Center. During his time in the home, he permanently restricted development on the property’s land through conservation easements. He died at home in 1994 and was buried on the property, ending the family’s nearly century-long reign of the River Farm estate.

The home features cathedral ceilings, a grand stone fireplace, and exposed beams. Original stone walls wrap around the property, there are miles of walking paths, and three isolated beaches that Pimentel says “reflect the original LaFarge family’s reverence for the natural beauty of this property.”

The estate includes four parcels of land, where at least one of which can be sold to developers to build housing. George Gray

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.