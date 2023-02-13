Mailbox thefts reported in Arlington and Weston; suspects evade capture after pursuit

“Weston Officers were in the area and immediately located the suspect vehicle, which evaded the police at high, unsafe speeds and was not able to be stopped,” police said. “The vehicle then went directly to a Post Office in Arlington where they broke into that mailbox as well and subsequently were pursued by Arlington Police into Medford, when the suspects got away again.”

Via Facebook, Weston police said a mail drop box on Colpitts Road was “broken into once again” on Sunday night. Officers caught sight of the suspects at one point but they managed to evade capture.

More thefts from mail drop boxes were reported in Massachusetts, this time in Arlington and Weston, where police said the brazen crimes are “occurring constantly all over our area.”

And if you dropped a bill in the mail on Colpitts Road between Friday afternoon and Monday morning, it likely didn’t reach it destinations, according to police.

“If you put checks into the mailbox on Colpitts Rd anytime between Friday afternoon and this morning, assume that they have been stolen and will likely be altered and result in a forgery against your account,” police said. ”We strongly urge you to cancel these checks and notify your bank immediately.”

In fact, police continued, at this point it makes sense to go inside a post office to mail your letters. The drop boxes, apparently, are proving too enticing for thieves.

“We would further recommend never using outside mail drop boxes, as this crime is occurring constantly all over our area,” the statement said. “We have unfortunately been fielding these types of fraud reports from victims almost daily. Your safest bet is to bring mail inside the Post Office for delivery.”

And it’s not just Weston and Arlington dealing with the scourge of drop box theft.

“It seems like it’s pretty rampant across the state,” said Mattapoisett Police Chief Jason King in an interview with The Boston Globe in December, adding that altered checks stolen from town at the time totaled more than $250,000.

Additional thefts at the time were reported in Needham and Wellesley, and an earlier theft in Weston was reported in November.

Authorities say criminals can turn stolen checks into cash through a process known as “check washing.” Scammers have been known to use chemicals to remove ink from checks so they can change the payee names and dollar amounts before depositing or cashing them, or they use copiers or scanners to print out fake checks.

