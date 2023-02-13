Natick man dies after being struck by commuter rail train

A Natick man in his 50s was killed after he was struck by a commuter rail train Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene in Natick near the Wellesley town line, according to a statement from the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

The man was struck on the train tracks along East Central Street by a train traveling from South Station to Framingham shortly after 4:20 p.m., the statement said.