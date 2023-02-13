Natick man dies after being struck by commuter rail train

A Natick man in his 50s was killed after he was struck by a commuter rail train Monday afternoon, authorities said.
The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene in Natick near the Wellesley town line, according to a statement from the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
The man was struck on the train tracks along East Central Street by a train traveling from South Station to Framingham shortly after 4:20 p.m., the statement said.
An investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex district attorney’s office, State Police detectives, MBTA Transit Police, and Natick police, the statement said.
Advertisement
Framingham and Worcester Line passengers experienced delays throughout the evening due to police activity on the tracks, according to updates from the commuter rail’s Twitter account.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.