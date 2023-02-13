One dead, one seriously injured after crash on Mass. Turnpike in Chicopee, State Police say

A vehicle rolled over and crashed into the median Sunday night on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee, killing the driver and seriously injuring a passenger, State Police said.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 9:34 p.m. on I-90, according to a statement from State Police. The driver, Coreena Torres, 42, of Palmer, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2016 Nissan Rogue was eastbound when, for reasons still under investigation, the operator lost control, rolled over, and crashed off the left side of the road into the median,” the statement said.