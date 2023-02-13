Parents say Saint Joseph Prep closure announcement was sudden, ‘devastating’

“He came here, and we thought we’d have a home for four years,” Francis Benison said of his son, a freshman at the school. “It’s frustrating to find this out and not have any more heads-up to find a place for him.”

Several parents said the announcement was unexpected and there was no indication the school was facing financial uncertainty beyond the 2022-2023 academic year.

After officials at Saint Joseph Prep in Brighton said Friday that the co-ed Catholic high school would close permanently in June, some parents spent the weekend scrambling to find a new school for their students next fall, they said Monday.

On Monday night, a standing-room-only crowd of parents gathered in an auditorium at the school for a town hall meeting with officials, attendees said. A school employee said the meeting was for families only and reporters were not allowed inside.

A message was sent to the school seeking comment on the closure and the timing of the announcement.

The school currently has nearly 250 students enrolled representing 48 communities, according to its website.

Jim and Kerri Duffy saw their daughter graduate from Saint Joseph last year. They have a son who is a junior, and they had been excited for their other two sons to be freshmen next fall, they said.

They began their search for a new school right away after receiving the letter Friday, and one of their sons shadowed a student at Boston College High School on Monday. They said they’re also looking at Catholic Memorial and Arlington Catholic.

“All the other Catholic schools in the area have been really, really good at trying to fit us in and try to have the kids go and shadow,” Kerri Duffy said.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Boston said the accommodations made by other schools to help Saint Joseph students find a new place “is a tremendous gift for the students and their families.”

“Our goal is to provide as many opportunities as possible for students to continue their education at one of our Catholic schools,” the spokesperson, Terry Donilon, said in an e-mail Monday. “We want to be accommodating and provide for as smooth a transition as possible. This is very much how we have approached similar closings in the past.”

Saint Joseph Prep is the first Catholic school to close in Greater Boston since 2020, when nine closed in the area, including seven parish schools that were under the direct oversight of the archdiocese, according to Donilon. Non-archdiocesan Catholic schools, like Saint Joseph Prep, operate under their own boards “but must assure the Archdiocese of [their] fidelity to Catholic teachings and values,” Donilon said.

Enrollment in Catholic schools dropped by 6.4 percent nationwide in the 2020-2021 academic year, as the coronavirus pandemic pushed classrooms online, the Associated Press reported. Enrollment previously dropped 2.7 percent nationally in 2003, at the peak of the clergy sex abuse scandal, which also led to widespread closures.

The closure at Saint Joseph Prep comes more than 10 years after the school was formed by merging two of the oldest Catholic high schools in the Boston area in the face of declining enrollment — Mount Saint Joseph Academy, established as a girls’ school in 1885, and the co-ed Trinity Catholic High School of Newton, established in 1893.

The school is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston and aims to provide students with an “exceptional, accessible, student-driven education marked by academic excellence, authentic community, meaningful engagement, and dynamic innovation,” its website says.

Parents who spoke outside the school ahead of Monday’s meeting said they were pleased with the education and experience their children were receiving. Many said their feelings were a mix of sadness and frustration following the announcement last week, which came in an e-mail from the school’s board of trustees.

“It was shocking to everyone [and] everyone is devastated,” said Sandra Scully, whose son is a sophomore. It was “kind of a roller coaster of emotions the whole weekend, not knowing what happened and hoping that nothing was intentional, but trying to understand why we weren’t able to be told sooner. That’s why I’m here tonight.”

In the letter Friday, the board cited financial problems and an unsuccessful search for “a strategic partner(s) who could support the long-term sustainability of the school,” as well as “the challenge of ongoing demographic shifts among middle and high-school-aged children.”

“This combination of key factors has resulted in insurmountable financial pressures that have led to this decision,” the board said.

Monday’s meeting between board members and parents began at 6 p.m., and some parents were seen leaving the school about an hour later. More filed out of the building around 8 p.m., including Peter Burdick, whose son is a sophomore.

Burdick said the meeting grew tense at times as parents and students voiced their displeasure over the planned closure. He said he mostly listened as others asked how the board reached its decision and why families weren’t notified earlier in the year, questions that he said went unanswered.

“I don’t want to say they bamboozled us, but they just weren’t forward with [us] sooner with the information that could have helped families [participate in] the process,” Burdick said. “They kind of kept us out of that loop and gave us no indication at all that this was forthcoming. The teachers didn’t even know it was forthcoming.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.