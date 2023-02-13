Police investigating reports of hoax threats made at schools nationwide and in Mass., officials say

“This is an ongoing investigation,” said Boston police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle. “We are aware that several threats were made nationwide at schools....as of now our threats in Boston appear to be hoaxes.”

Boston police were investigating threats aimed at Charlestown High School and East Boston High School that appeared to be a hoax. Both schools were placed in safe mode as a precaution, officials said.

Several hoax threats made against high schools were reported across the country on Monday including in Boston and two other Massachusetts communities, authorities said.

Amesbury High School was also placed under lockdown Monday after police received a telephone report of shots fired at the school, according to the Amesbury Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police checked and found no evidence of any shots fired, the post said.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that the police response to Amesbury high school this afternoon was driven by an apparent act of ‘swatting’ and other school districts in the region have reported similar incidents today,” Amesbury police wrote. “A formal update and press release will be issued shortly but at this time there does not appear to be any danger or threat to the schools.”

David Procopio, a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police, said a fake threat was reported in Westfield as well.

“Several threats being made nationwide, all of which have been determined to be hoaxes, including Westfield,” Procopio said in an email. “We are gathering more info.”

