Portion of Green Line E service suspended for an hour after crash blocked tracks

Service was suspended on the Green Line E branch between the Brigham Circle and Heath Street stops Monday afternoon after an automobile crash blocked the tracks at Fenwood Road, according to an MBTA spokesperson.
The crash, which occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m., did not involve a Green Line train, the spokesperson, Joe Pesaturo, wrote in an e-mail.
Service resumed when the scene was cleared about an hour later, Pesaturo wrote. In the meantime, MBTA riders had the option of taking the 39 bus, which serves the same corridor, Pesaturo wrote.
