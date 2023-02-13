fb-pixel Skip to main content

Route 2 lanes reopened after being closed to due rollover

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated February 13, 2023, 44 minutes ago

The eastbound lanes of Route 2 have been reopened after being closed due to a tractor trailer rollover crash on Monday morning.

At 5:46 a.m. the Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted that the rollover crash occurred in Arlington near Exit 134, which resulted in “multiple lanes” being closed.

At 6:29 a.m. MassDOT tweeted that all lanes had been reopened.

