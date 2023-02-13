Route 2 lanes reopened after being closed to due rollover

The eastbound lanes of Route 2 have been reopened after being closed due to a tractor trailer rollover crash on Monday morning.
At 5:46 a.m. the Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted that the rollover crash occurred in Arlington near Exit 134, which resulted in “multiple lanes” being closed.
At 6:29 a.m. MassDOT tweeted that all lanes had been reopened.
All lanes now open https://t.co/27FwIZ4hR8— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 13, 2023
