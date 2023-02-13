‘She was warm and loving and kind’: Andover woman killed by husband mourned by longtime friend

“Linda was an extraordinarily private individual,” DiSalvo said in a Saturday phone interview. “But for those who she wished to allow into her life, and I count myself as one of those individuals, she was extraordinarily open in terms of the intimacy of the crisis moments and the joyful moments n everybody’s life.”

Linda Robinson, 55, was warm, loving, and kind, said Mark DiSalvo, president and chief executive of North Andover-based Sema4 Inc., where she was director of finance for 25 years before leaving in late 2020.

An Andover woman who police said was killed by her husband Thursday was remembered by a longtime friend as a devoted, doting mother — and as a skilled executive who engendered respect and trust among her colleagues.

Authorities have said Robinson and her 12-year-old son, Sebastian, were shot and killed early Thursday inside their Andover home by her husband, Andrew Robinson, who then turned the gun on himself.

Police raced to the scene after receiving a 911 call at 3:20 a.m., though officials have not said who placed the call. Authorities have said they are looking for a motive in the killings.

Authorities did not release any new information in the investigation over the weekend or Monday.

Linda Robinson and DiSalvo met when he was working as a consultant and she was an accountant at a local company, he said.

DiSalvo later bought that company, which became Sema4, a firm that takes over troubled private equity, venture capital, and hedge funds. DiSalvo said he made Robinson part of his senior leadership team, and that they were also close friends outside of work.

DiSalvo said his faith in Robinson “was fully deserved.”

“She was diligent and exacting, and detailed,” DiSalvo said. “It was exactly the kind of diligence that one wants in a senior financial control position.”

When her son was young, Robinson would bring the boy to work, and he’d sit on her desk and draw with crayons as his mother went about her job, DiSalvo recalled.

“She was an extraordinarily attentive, loving, close mother... that relationship was the defining relationship of her life,” DiSalvo said. “Sebastian was her entire world.”

As the boy got older, she focused increasingly on his upbringing, and found it more and more challenging to balance the responsibilities of being a parent and managing the company’s books, DiSalvo said. For a few years, she homeschooled Sebastian, which intensified the demands on her time, he said.

Also, the death of Robinson’s mother, Claudette A. Champagne-Hachey, in early 2020, took a toll on her. DiSalvo said the two women were close — referring to the elder woman fondly as “St. Claudette.”

Robinson decided to leave the company, and DiSalvo said he would have welcomed her back.

“I would have invited a committed, diligent Linda back to my company at a moment’s notice,” he said.

DiSalvo said he never saw any signs of trouble within the relationship between Robinson and her husband, Andrew. DiSalvo said he met Andrew Robinson only a few times, and each time just briefly.

“I never heard a complaint that would give rise to a fear about Drew,” DiSalvo said. “I’ve been trying to reflect — ‘Did you miss something, Mark?’ And I can honestly say that I didn’t.”

“I think they genuinely loved each other, and had the joy of a child and creating a family,” DiSalvo said.

DiSalvo said he agreed to be interviewed because he wanted to make sure Robinson was not remembered solely as a homicide victim.

“No human being deserves to be characterized by the worst moment of their lives. And Linda was much more than a murder victim of domestic violence,” he said.

Although Robinson was private, she built strong bonds with many of her colleagues. DiSalvo said he has spent the past several days making dozens of calls to notify staff personally that Linda Robinson had been killed, along with her son.

There was a tragedy in the company, DiSalvo said.

“Then I’d stop and say, ‘It was our Linda,’” DiSalvo said.

There would be a gasp on the other end of the call, then shock. He said he’s heard colleagues utter the same thought: “‘I can’t imagine that happening to Linda.’”

“The universality of that reaction might suggest to you that she did create relationships, and earn respect, from many, many people,” DiSalvo said.

DiSalvo is still reeling from the losses. His calls to coworkers are also opportunities for them to console him.

He said he hopes that the case will spur greater action to make more mental health resources readily available to those who need them.

He also offered a prayer.

“But for the grace of God,” DiSalvo said, “any of us can be subjected to this madness.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.