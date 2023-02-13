Suffolk DA says no criminal charges will filed against Boston police officers who fired shots at Juston Root near a Boston hospital

In March 2020, the Norfolk district attorney’s office ruled police were justified in later shooting Root, 41, of Mattapan, to death in Chestnut Hill. A federal lawsuit that Root’s family filed against Boston and State Police officials as well as the city of Boston was recently dismissed, but Root’s relatives are appealing .

The findings on the first shooting in Boston were released Monday by Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office.

No criminal charges will be filed against the Boston police officers who fired shots at Juston Root , a man whom the officers shot at near a city hospital in February 2020 after he brandished a fake gun and then led police on a wild chase into Brookline where he was later shot to death by authorities.

“These cases are always difficult and always tragic, both for the families of the wounded or deceased and for the officers involved. I thank Special ADA Dawley for his thorough investigation into all of the factors involved in this tragic incident,” said Hayden in Monday’s statement on the report on the first shooting in Boston.

The report released Monday said Boston police Officer David Godin was confronted by Root, who had a long history of mental illness, on the morning of Feb. 7, 2020 in the Fenwood Road area of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where a security guard had reported Root was in possession of a gun.

Root, the report said, pointed his replica firearm at Godin, who drew his service weapon, retreated, and fired several shots at Root as Root advanced on him. A second officer, Michael St. Peter, also fired shots when he saw Godin retreating and possibly in danger, the report said.

One of the shots, the report said, appeared to hit Root, who fled the scene and led police on a vehicular chase into Brookline, where he was later killed.

One of the shots fired by the officers in the earlier encounter near the Brigham, the report said, errantly struck hospital valet Justin Desmarais in the head. Desmarais survived.

“Based on the evidence, we conclude that neither of the involved officers’ actions [in the first shooting outside the Brigham] were objectively unreasonable,” said Monday’s Suffolk report, prepared by Special Assistant District Attorney John Dawley. “Accordingly, it is not appropriate to charge and the investigation should be closed without prosecution.”

