Suspect sought in connection to Brigham Circle assault

Police are seeking a suspect in connection to a Jan. 28 incident in which a man was struck in the face during a fight after a shoplifting incident near Brigham Circle, authorities said.

The assault occurred shortly before 11 a.m. near 1620 Tremont St., according to a statement from Boston police. A shopping center containing a Stop & Shop and other stores is located at this address.

The suspect is described as a man in his 50s standing 6 feet tall, the statement said. In photos released by police, the suspect was wearing a black winter hat, gray or green hooded jacket, and gray pants.