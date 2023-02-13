Three ice fishermen die after falling through ice in Vermont in separate incidents

Three ice fishermen died after falling through ice in two separate tragic incidents in Vermont, authorities said.
Vermont State Police said the first incident occurred on Thursday, when an ice fisherman fell through the ice on Lake Champlain in Grand Isle.
State Police said the fisherman, identified as 62-year-old Wayne Alexander, Grand Isle, Vt., left his home to go ice fishing shortly before noon and when he failed to return home as expected a relative went to look for him. The relative found his truck parked in the fishing access at Grand Isle State Park at about 8:30 p.m. and notified authorities.
Emergency crews found Alexander in the water at about 9:30 p.m. and he was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington where he was pronounced dead, Vermont State Police said in a statement.
The second incident occurred Saturday morning when two ice fishermen fell through the ice on Lake Champlain in South Hero. According to Vermont State Police, at about 7:10 a.m. emergency crews responded to a report that an enclosed side-by-side UTV broke through the ice on Keeler Bay with two people inside the vehicle.
One individual, identified as a 71-year-old John Fleury of Williamstown, Vt., was pulled from the water and taken by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he died. The second individual, identified as his brother, 88-year-old Wayne Fleury of East Montpelier, was located inside the UTV by a diver from Colchester Technical Rescue and was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said in a statement.
