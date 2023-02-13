Three ice fishermen die after falling through ice in Vermont in separate incidents

Three ice fishermen died after falling through ice in two separate tragic incidents in Vermont, authorities said.

Vermont State Police said the first incident occurred on Thursday, when an ice fisherman fell through the ice on Lake Champlain in Grand Isle.

State Police said the fisherman, identified as 62-year-old Wayne Alexander, Grand Isle, Vt., left his home to go ice fishing shortly before noon and when he failed to return home as expected a relative went to look for him. The relative found his truck parked in the fishing access at Grand Isle State Park at about 8:30 p.m. and notified authorities.