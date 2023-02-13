Two crashes minutes apart shut down sections of I-93 Northbound Sunday night in Salem and Londonderry, N.H.

At 7:11 p.m., State Police received reports of several vehicles on the side of the interstate at Exit 1 in Salem, officials said. Troopers arrived on scene and found approximately 10 vehicles with flat tires on the sides of the exit ramp and highway, State Police said.

Troopers are investigating whether the two incidents are related, according to a statement from State Police.

Two crashes just minutes apart, both involving an out-of-control vehicle, shut down sections of Interstate 93 Northbound Sunday night in Salem and in Londonderry, N.H., and an alleged suspect fled on foot, State Police said.

“Initial investigation revealed that a vehicle had struck the Exit 1 sign and a light pole in the gore of the exit,” the statement said. “This caused metal and other debris to be strewn across the ramp and Interstate, which unsuspecting drivers then drove over, causing the flat tires.”

No vehicle located at the scene was responsible for the “extensive” damage, the statement said.I-93 Northbound in Salem was closed for about 30 minutes while the debris and vehicles were cleared, officials said.

At 7:19 p.m., State Police received reports that a vehicle had struck a guardrail and was blocking two lanes of I-93 Northbound past Exit 5 in the nearby town of Londonderry, officials said. The vehicle, a 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan, had alcohol inside but the driver was not on scene, the statement said.

“Good Samaritans who had stopped to check on the operator of the Volkswagen reported the operator had fled the scene, running into the woods off the East side of the highway,” the statement said.

Troopers were unable to locate the driver with a K-9 unit, officials said. The highway was closed at Mile Marker 16.4 in Londonderry for about 30 minutes following the incident, State Police said.

State Police are investigating both incidents, officials said. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Luan Sanches at (603)227-0114 or Luan.G.Sanches@dos.nh.gov, the statement said.

