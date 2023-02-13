fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two people hospitalized after shooting in Dorchester

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated February 13, 2023, 55 minutes ago

Two people were taken to local hospitals with injuries after a shooting broke out in Dorchester on Monday night, Boston police said.

Officers responded to 21 Dewey St. at 8:08 p.m. and found two people suffering gunshot wounds, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesperson.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals, but their conditions were not immediately available late Monday.

The address is near the corner of Dewey and Dacia streets and is a short walk from John Winthrop Elementary School.

The shooting is under investigation by police, McNulty said. No further information was immediately available.


Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

