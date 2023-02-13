A West African woman, once called the ‘pastry queen’ of Rhode Island, baked her way to freedom

Charity “Duchess” Quamino was just a child in the middle of the 18th century when she was forced onto a slave ship and taken to Rhode Island. But decades later, her famous frosted plum cake helped her become a free Black woman with her own business at a time when many Black people were still enslaved in New England.

Like most of the thousands of enslaved individuals in Colonial-era America, not much is known of Quamino’s earlier life. She referred to herself as the daughter of an African prince, and she is thought to have been born around 1739 in Senegal or Ghana. At the time, Rhode Island had the largest percentage of enslaved Africans in New England.

When she arrived at port in Rhode Island in the 1750s, Duchess became the property of Lucy and William Channing, the colony’s attorney general and head of an affluent family on School Street in Newport (the house is still standing today). She was between 10 and 13 years old, and was made responsible for taking care of the family’s children and most household duties, including cooking and baking.

A man reads at the base of the William Ellery Channing Statue on Arlington Street in Boston. This Channing, an abolitionist, is the son of the man who enslaved Quamino. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

In 1769, Duchess married John Quamino, who was enslaved by Captain Benjamin Church in Newport. They had several children together, but lived in separate households as part of the families who enslaved them; their children lived with her at the Channings. John Quamino won a lottery in 1773 and was able to buy his own freedom, then attended the College of New Jersey (now known as Princeton University) before becoming a privateer during the Revolutionary War to earn money to buy freedom for his wife and children. He died in 1779.

Duchess Quamino was freed in 1780, though it is unclear whether she bought her own freedom or if she was manumitted by the Channings. She continued to live with the Channings and was paid for her work. According to researchers at Rhode Island Black Storytellers, she asked the family if she could use their kitchen on the days she was not working for them, and she soon started her own business.

She would bake treats and bring them to local markets, deliver cakes to regular customers in the area, and cater large public events. Her sweets were so divine that she became known as the great “pastry queen of Rhode Island.” Her speciality was a frosted plum cake, and it was a favorite of General George Washington, who is said to have eaten it at catered events. Within two years of gaining her freedom, Quamino’s business was successful enough to allow her to purchase her own home near the Channings. When necessary, she is said to have continued to use the Channings’s kitchen for large catering orders.

Since 1720, the enslaved and free African-Americans have been interred in Newport, R.I., in a place that’s recognized as the earliest and largest African burial ground in the United States. Caitlin Healy

After her death in June 1804, Quamino was buried in Newport’s “God’s Little Acre,” the largest Colonial-era African burial ground in the United States. The inscription on her gravestone was written by William Ellery Channing, the son of her former owners, who became an abolitionist and preacher and wrote highly of Quamino in his memoirs. The inscription reads: “In memory of Duchess Quamino, a free Black of distinguished excellence; Intelligent, industrious, affectionate, honest, and of exemplary piety.”

It’s a pity Channing did not mention her legendary pastry skills that, coupled with her entrepreneurial personality, drove her to success in a world that was completely stacked against her.

I’d argue that if Quamino were alive today, she’d still be dubbed a queen.

