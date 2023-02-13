Across the Capitol from McConnell, McCarthy tries the opposite of his peers: rewarding his opponents

The art of keeping rank-and-file lawmakers in line as a congressional leader is often described as a carrot-and-stick approach, doling out rewards and punishments to rein members in. Past party congressional bosses of both parties were not hesitant with the sticks, denying committee or favor requests from those who had crossed them or finding other ways to dole out consequences to anyone who was perceived to go against the team.

WASHINGTON — Senator Mitch McConnell and Speaker Kevin McCarthy both cemented their GOP leadership posts this year by quelling rebellions from their right. But their loudest detractors have suffered opposite fates, with McConnell’s foes losing committee seats while McCarthy’s have received prized roles.

Advertisement

That tradition has carried on with McConnell, a Kentucky Republican who this year became the longest-serving party leader in Senate history when he was reelected as minority leader. But that did not occur without hiccups, as Florida Senator Rick Scott challenged McConnell for the post following a months-long feud over midterm election tactics. McConnell easily bested Scott 37-10, but the two have continued to publicly disagree about the proper direction and strategy for the party.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Last week, Scott and one of his backers, Utah Senator Mike Lee, both lost seats on the Commerce Committee, for which Scott blamed McConnell. The minority leader’s office denied retribution, saying that losing a seat in the midterms meant committee cuts. Lee and Scott both ranked Commerce as the third of their top committee choices, his office said, leaving it up to the leader’s discretion. Scott was unpersuaded by the explanation.

“McConnell made the choice, it’s a petty decision,” Scott said.

Lee tweeted, “Mitch happens,” adding, “He has unreviewable discretion to make certain committee assignments. This was one of those.”

So when Roll Call reported last Thursday that Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, another McConnell foe, had also lost an important committee seat, speculation that he was the latest to be punished quickly ramped up. But Hawley swatted down the buzz, explaining he left the Armed Services Committee to make way for his fellow Missourian, freshman Senator Eric Schmitt. Hawley acknowledged, however, that Lee’s and Scott’s situation was not necessarily their choosing.

Advertisement

“That’s a different situation,” Hawley said. “I just don’t know, I haven’t asked them about it.”

McConnell, meanwhile, has denied punishing Scott. But the Kentucky Republican, who has often embraced attacks from his critics as badges of honor, has not shied away from their feud. McConnell has hammered Scott and distanced the party from the Florida senator’s plan, put out during last year’s midterms, that would have potentially allowed Medicare and Social Security to lapse. Democrats have since used the proposal as an opening for attacks.

Scott Jennings, a longtime adviser to McConnell, said he is not the vendetta type, pointing out that several other McConnell foes are top Republicans on prime committees. That includes Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who serves as the ranking member on the Commerce Committee.

“I think the longevity he’s had in this position is owed in large part to not being vindictive and not being prone to emotional rampages,” Jennings said. “He is a calculating person and I think it’s conceivable that he makes decisions that people may not enjoy the outcome of, but it’s not in service of vindictiveness, it’s in service of what gets the best future result (for the GOP).”

Advertisement

Down the long marble hallway from McConnell’s office, however, McCarthy’s detractors have had a drastically different experience. The ringleaders of a rebellion that forced McCarthy into a historically long battle to claim the speaker’s gavel each ended up with some of the best committee assignments in the House. In addition to their posts, rules changes that weakened McCarthy and empowered rank-and-file members were key to the negotiations that ultimately secured him the speaker position.

It’s a style markedly different than McCarthy’s predecessors. Some of those who opposed former Democratic speaker Nancy Pelosi, including Salem Representative Seth Moulton, retained good committee assignments, especially after backing down. Yet, she made examples of others, including former New York representative Kathleen Rice, who was blocked from getting a spot she desired on the Judiciary Committee. Former Republican speaker John Boehner was also known to impose consequences for members who stepped out of line.

Oklahoma Representative Tom Cole, a senior member of House GOP leadership, confirmed McCarthy’s approach is a departure.

“When I got in trouble with John Boehner I paid for it,” Cole said.

Still, Cole was one of several McCarthy allies who praised the tactics, noting in particular that since McCarthy can only lose four Republicans to win a party-line vote, he can’t make enemies.

“We can’t afford a lot of people that have been exiled and feel like they’re entitled to vote no,” Cole said. “I’ve known him ever since he got here and that’s his disposition anyway: He doesn’t close the doors that he can’t reopen again. ... I think those skills are serving him very well right now.”

Advertisement

In one of his most significant concessions, McCarthy gave three seats on the all-important Rules Committee to firebrand conservatives, a number that could allow them to block legislation from moving to the floor, but so far the three have emphasized a desire to use that post to reach productive outcomes.

But there is already evidence that McCarthy’s approach might be flawed. Before President Biden’s State of the Union address last week, McCarthy and his lieutenants urged Republican lawmakers to be respectful during the speech. Instead, a number of his members heckled Biden and called out interjections such as “liar,” as McCarthy futilely mimed shushing them from the dais. Some early committee meetings have devolved into contentious sideshows. The Judiciary Committee kicked off with a fight over who had the right to say the Pledge of Allegiance, and in the Natural Resources Committee, a disagreement broke out along party lines over whether members should be able to carry a firearm in committee rooms.

Democrats were quick to point out that their former leader, Pelosi, as well as her predecessors from both parties were more authoritative, and for good reason.

“One of the challenges you learn around here is there’s an element (of lawmakers) that you’re not going to get into the tent, and rewarding them generally backfires,” said Springfield Representative Richard Neal, a veteran Democrat.

Advertisement

Supporters of McCarthy downplayed the idea that he was making different choices than other speakers.

“The ‘holdout being rewarded’ is a narrative that I think has been overplayed,” said South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson. “A lot of these are members who have worked hard, tried to do good things, and are in a position where, absent any speaker fight, they would have been in a position to have the same committee assignments.”

Texas Representative Chip Roy, one of the organizers of the group of rebels, benefited greatly from the negotiations. He ended up with three high-level committees — Rules, Budget, and Judiciary — and praised McCarthy’s moves to bring him and his fellow holdouts into the fold. Roy, who previously served as Cruz’s chief of staff, also made it clear his contempt for the Senate’s way of doing things.

“The reason we were able to come to agreement in the end was that he recognizes the need to have to unite the conference,” Roy said. “And with all due respect to McConnell, McConnell is taking a different approach. ... McConnell is very naked in the way he approaches these things.”

Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talkopan.