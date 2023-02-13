The field of potential 2024 Republican candidates, ranked

In this, the first in a series of pieces ranking who’s most likely to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, there are really two categories. There’s Trump and likely candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. And then there’s everybody else.

This time, only one major candidate has thrown his hat in so far: Donald Trump. His former United Nations ambassador, Republican Nikki Haley, is expected to enter the race this week.

The 2024 presidential race is off to the slowest start in two decades. By this time four years ago, there were 13 major Democratic candidates, including Elizabeth Warren. There were also rallies, town halls, and events around the country. Staffs were being hired, and fundraising hauls lauded.

That’s not to suggest others can’t move up or that someone not on this (very early) list could wind up being the nominee. Politics can shift quickly. But it also takes time to set up a modern presidential campaign, likely a billion-dollar operation, and the first nominating contest is less than a year away.

The rankings below are based on a number of factors, including polling, organization and endorsements, fundraising ability, and reporting on the ground in early nominating states.

1. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

One of the most remarkable stories of the past year is the way DeSantis has knocked Trump out of the top spot of who’s most likely to be the Republican nominee for president.

Yes, DeSantis is building a presidential campaign. And for the past year, he’s the one on offense — from his 20-point reelection win to his relentless culture wars. Anyone disputing that DeSantis is on top should consider that he’s the one under attack from all potential rivals. He’s taking shots from Trump, but others have piled on, too, from New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu on his left to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on his right.

In New Hampshire and other states, DeSantis is the frontrunner in polling among Republican voters, who see him as Trump without the baggage. And he is, so far, a winner.

2. Former President Donald Trump

Despite the potential criminal investigations and the blame Trump’s getting for the GOP’s a less-than-great midterm election, this is still Trump’s party. A huge chunk of this Congress has some deep relationship with Trump and many owe him their seats.

Trump is also sitting on a lot of cash.

What he isn’t doing is campaigning. It took months for him to hold his first events outside his home in Florida. And he hasn’t done much since. What Trump might be waiting for is an opponent like DeSantis to get up and running, but it seems more likely he’ll drop further on this list than move up.

3. Texas Senator Ted Cruz

We stand at a moment when the 2024 Republican race is likely to be the Ron and Don show, but others will jump in. In a distant third place in these rankings is Cruz, who effectively ended the 2016 campaign as the runner-up to Trump. Runner-up status matters in the GOP. Being runner-up is how Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bob Dole, John McCain, and Mitt Romney all later became the party nominee.

Since 2016, Cruz has kept himself relevant and has largely subjugated himself to the MAGA movement so as not to be a target of it.

It’s unclear whether Cruz will actually run, though he has consistently left the door open to it. One complicating factor is that he’s also up for re-election in 2024. Interestingly, Texas is the Democrats’ best chance to flip a Senate seat next cycle. That’s a sign of both the intensity that Cruz might face and of how bad the Senate map is for Democrats in 2024. Their best chance for a flip is a place that last elected a Democrat to the Senate in 1988.

Unlike anyone below Cruz on this list, he actually won the Iowa Caucuses and has a significant fundraising operation.

4. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley

Haley gets points for simply getting in this week, which is great timing since there’s so little going on. She’ll get attention and a chance to define herself and her campaign. She doesn’t have a job at the moment, and her schedule so far suggests she’ll take full advantage of that. She pitches herself, in part, as a candidate who wants to win and won’t be outworked.

Her biography is interesting, and few conservatives could criticize her resume as South Carolina governor or at the United Nations. But as a national candidate, she’s starting from scratch.

5. Former Vice President Mike Pence

Pence has more name recognition than most people on this list, but it might not be the best kind. While there has been some healing between the MAGA base and Pence in the past year, much of it is because Pence is not seen as a threat. One indication of where he stands? Sales for his political memoir in the fall were anemic.

Still, Pence isn’t out. He has seed money and has hired smart strategists. He has a lock on the party’s very influential evangelical base, but not a path. Not yet.

6. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott

It’s notable that on Feb. 16, one day after Haley, his fellow South Carolinian, is scheduled to announce her presidential bid in Charleston, Scott is scheduled to appear once again in Iowa. Scott has been a fundraising machine, but what he hasn’t been able to do is craft a political identity in this contest. Why him versus others?

7. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

Youngkin has been something of an “it” politician since he won in 2021. His campaign style, of securing a Trump endorsement in the primary and then moving to the center by stressing his data-driven business approach and focus on parental rights in education, was a hit in the suburbs.

Suddenly, people were seeing that as a new way forward for the Republican party. And Youngkin might be. He could easily be the person the GOP’s big business donors get behind and could be a force. But at the moment, as he surveys who might run, he isn’t doing much to make that happen.

A note about others

After Youngkin, the rest of the field of potential candidates gets really tricky to rank. There’s Noem, who has been taken down a notch with her own problems in South Dakota. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has done more than anyone outside of Trump to run for president, but he appears lost at the moment.

One person getting a lot of attention in recent months is New Hampshire’s Sununu, who has gotten buzz for not doing much other than setting up a committee, which Pence and Haley did months ago.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is another interesting figure who has begun to take baby steps. But he has basically no political presence outside his state.

It’s unclear, of course, if any of these people will actually run.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.