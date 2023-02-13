Map: See where unidentified objects have been shot down over the US and Canada

The United States has shot down four flying objects since the beginning of February in an unprecedented string of peacetime air defense actions.
US officials said one of the objects, shot down Feb. 4, was a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon. But three of the aerial objects are so far unidentified. Officials in the US and Canada are working to retrieve their remnants to determine whether the objects are are surveillance devices, civilian craft, or something else.
See a map and timeline of the incidents:
