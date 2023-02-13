Devilish details in debt ceiling discussions

GOP miscast as the party of fiscal responsibility

I found Brian Riedl’s Feb. 8 op-ed, “My fellow conservatives, don’t hold the debt ceiling hostage,” to be the most articulate discussion I’ve read regarding the dangerous game being played by Republicans in Congress. But in typical conservative fashion, he can’t resist labeling Social Security and Medicare “entitlements.” Use of such language may serve Riedl well with fellow conservatives, but to liberal voters and many independents it is akin to waving a red flag in front of a bull.

Riedl also conveniently fails to mention the major reasons, all enacted under supposedly “conservative” presidents, for the growing deficits. Two wars (under George W. Bush), tax cuts (also under Bush), and the Trump tax cuts, which contributed to adding an estimated $7.9 trillion to the deficit.