Devilish details in debt ceiling discussions

GOP miscast as the party of fiscal responsibility
I found Brian Riedl’s Feb. 8 op-ed, “My fellow conservatives, don’t hold the debt ceiling hostage,” to be the most articulate discussion I’ve read regarding the dangerous game being played by Republicans in Congress. But in typical conservative fashion, he can’t resist labeling Social Security and Medicare “entitlements.” Use of such language may serve Riedl well with fellow conservatives, but to liberal voters and many independents it is akin to waving a red flag in front of a bull.
Riedl also conveniently fails to mention the major reasons, all enacted under supposedly “conservative” presidents, for the growing deficits. Two wars (under George W. Bush), tax cuts (also under Bush), and the Trump tax cuts, which contributed to adding an estimated $7.9 trillion to the deficit.
Wars and conservative tax cuts benefit corporations and the already wealthy. Very little trickles down to the remaining 98 percent of Americans. Historical data counter the premise that Republicans are the party of fiscal responsibility. They make the mess. Democrats clean it up.
Karen Lindsay
Westborough
Don’t confuse congressional spending cuts with debt obligations
Michael Suvalle wants to blame the debt ceiling crisis on President Biden and the Democrats and maintains that making cuts should be “easy” (“Democrats should attend to bloated budget,” Letters, Feb. 3). The issue isn’t future spending. The Democrats will have their chances to vote down spending. The debt ceiling is about paying for spending that was already voted for.
Steven Brooks
Whitman