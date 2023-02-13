East Boston needs its own substation

Communities like East Boston cannot be left behind. East Boston is the city’s fastest growing neighborhood and the only neighborhood in Boston without its own substation to serve local electric customer needs. Currently, East Boston customers are served by a substation in Chelsea, which is not only at capacity but operates as an isolated electric island without backup, making East Boston one of the most vulnerable areas on the distribution network.

To operate reliably and reach the clean energy future that Massachusetts envisions, new electric infrastructure like substations, transmission lines, and other equipment are vitally needed to integrate renewables and clean energy technologies into the grid; help the system better withstand increasingly extreme weather events and other climate impacts; and support achievement of state and regional carbon reduction targets, as well as Eversource’s own goal to have carbon-neutral operations by 2030. These are outcomes that Eversource is working hard to achieve.

Energy forecasts developed by Eversource system-planning engineers and submitted to the Energy Facilities Siting Board show that, without the new East Boston station in place to meet demand in summer peaks, overloading at the Chelsea substation will cause the loss of power to thousands of East Boston customers for a prolonged period of time — multiple days or even weeks during the hottest weather of the year, causing extraordinary hardship and health and safety risks for residents and businesses in this community.

Of crucial importance is that the existing capacity deficit effectively eradicates the opportunity for the East Boston community to participate in the shift from fossil fuels to electric sources, including use of electric vehicles, electric heating, new heat pump technologies, and local renewable resources (wind, solar, and battery storage). Addressing climate change and eliminating reliance on fossil fuels through increased use of electric vehicles and electric heating applications will cause a rapid and sustained uptick in electric demand. Existing capacity constraints at the Chelsea substation rule out these future uses for this community.

Early on in the East Boston substation planning process, the city of Boston asked Eversource to relocate the substation to a different site, which we did in partnership with the city through a land swap. The East Boston Branch of the Boston Public Library now stands on our original site. Similarly, Eversource was asked by the city of Cambridge to move our proposed Kendall Square substation and we were able to do so. Both situations were accommodated in collaboration with city planners.

We also engaged with the community on our substation plans in East Boston, where we conducted an extensive outreach plan with elected officials, community groups, business owners, and residents. We routinely translated community meeting invitations and project information materials into several languages, and Eversource staff regularly held and attended neighborhood meetings to answer questions. We also committed to funding significant improvements to a neighborhood park and playground, as well as a nearby Boys & Girls Club facility.

Every project has specific challenges and unique circumstances that we must work through collaboratively with stakeholders, and each project gets the same attention with a rigorous focus on safety, reliability, and delivering cost-effective benefits to our customers. Every piece of infrastructure we build, including the East Boston substation, goes through federal, state, and local approvals to ensure that all important considerations such as need, safety, cost, environmental impacts, and other concerns are evaluated and addressed.

Massachusetts and the regional electric grid are at a transformative moment as Eversource accommodates the interconnection of more distributed energy resources and large-scale renewables like offshore wind. To address decarbonization efforts through electrification, new substations and transmission lines across the state will be vital, as will the formation of collaborative partnerships to site and build the modern electric grid of the future that all our customers deserve.

Craig Hallstrom is president of regional electric operations for Eversource.