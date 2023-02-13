Editorial against teachers’ right to strike draws a yea and a nay

Re “Teachers shouldn’t have the right to strike” (Editorial, Feb. 6): Just in the past six months, teachers in Woburn, Haverhill, and Malden have gone on strike for fair wages, workable class sizes, and better working conditions. In 2019, educators in Dedham did the same, which was the first teachers strike in the state in 12 years. Why is this happening with such frequency? I think a share of the blame can be laid at the feet of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

Over my last few years as an MTA member, I became increasingly disillusioned with the union’s rhetoric on such issues as supporting a teachers strike for the Green New Deal, equating MCAS to white supremacy, and threatening to “tear down” the state’s entire educational system. These outlandish positions serve only to diminish the credibility of the MTA and its members in the eyes of the state and school districts. Perhaps if the union and its locals were perceived as having gravitas, the very legitimate demands of teachers would also be taken seriously during contract negotiations, thus avoiding the necessity to strike in the first place.