Editorial against teachers’ right to strike draws a yea and a nay

Re “Teachers shouldn’t have the right to strike” (Editorial, Feb. 6): Just in the past six months, teachers in Woburn, Haverhill, and Malden have gone on strike for fair wages, workable class sizes, and better working conditions. In 2019, educators in Dedham did the same, which was the first teachers strike in the state in 12 years. Why is this happening with such frequency? I think a share of the blame can be laid at the feet of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.
Over my last few years as an MTA member, I became increasingly disillusioned with the union’s rhetoric on such issues as supporting a teachers strike for the Green New Deal, equating MCAS to white supremacy, and threatening to “tear down” the state’s entire educational system. These outlandish positions serve only to diminish the credibility of the MTA and its members in the eyes of the state and school districts. Perhaps if the union and its locals were perceived as having gravitas, the very legitimate demands of teachers would also be taken seriously during contract negotiations, thus avoiding the necessity to strike in the first place.
Glenda Cohen
East Falmouth
The writer is a retired teacher and former MTA member.
Your editorial “Teachers shouldn’t have the right to strike” distorts what the Massachusetts Teachers Association is fighting for. Your attempt to assign our movement to empower educators, support public education, and unite with our communities to “hard-left university unionist” efforts reveals the distance between your perception and reality.
Our members support robust public education as a public good. Have you no memory of the Student Opportunity Act and the Fair Share Amendment?
Our members embrace accountability and cooperation with our communities. Did you not see the spontaneous and broad support in Woburn? In Brookline? In Malden?
And, yes, our members support the right to strike. For we, as you correctly observe, are interested in the power that everyone who sells their labor should enjoy.
Andrei Joseph
Brookline
The writer is a member of the MTA.