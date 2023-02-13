Here’s another reason Ukraine must win its war with Russia: to discourage the spread of nuclear weapons

Yes, the war is first and foremost about defending a democratic nation against a thuggish dictator. But a Russian victory would send another particularly grim message to the world: that it can swallow a smaller neighbor with impunity because it has nuclear weapons and that neighbor does not.

It was only the most recent example of a thinly veiled Russian threat to target Ukraine or the West with nuclear weapons. Such bluster, once chilling, now seems almost ritualistic. But even ritualistic threats from a nuclear power can’t be fully ignored, and they serve as a reminder of what’s at stake in Ukraine.

After Germany agreed to send tanks to Ukraine late last month, President Vladimir Putin of Russia responded with a not-so-subtle warning. “We have the means to respond, and it won’t end with the use of armor,” he said.

The Russian nuclear arsenal — the saber that Putin and his cronies are so quick to rattle — has deterred the United States and NATO from directly intervening in the war. Though Congress committed more than $50 billion in arms and aid to Ukraine in December, the Biden administration has also made clear that it will not fight World War III over Ukraine, declining to send American troops, F-16 fighter jets, or long-range missiles that it worries might escalate the conflict into a nuclear confrontation.

That has left Ukraine — which gave up its nuclear stockpile after the dissolution of the Soviet Union — to slog through a punishing ground war with no end in sight.

If it loses, will smaller nonnuclear states be encouraged to acquire nuclear weapons? The question has been much debated among nonproliferation experts. Many note that some of the world’s small dictatorships don’t need a push to start nuclear programs. North Korea has a small arsenal now; Iran has the capability to build one within months, experts say. If Tehran goes down that path, Saudi Arabia can be counted on to follow.

But what of South Korea, a Democratic ally of the United States? Last month, its president, Yoon Suk Yeol, said his country might ask the United States to redeploy nuclear weapons on the peninsula — or, alternatively, start its own program — if North Korean belligerence continues to grow unchecked.

South Korea and, to a lesser degree, Japan “worry that China and North Korea might assume that their ability to strike the US homeland with nuclear weapons would deter the United States from coming to the defense of its allies,” Robert Einhorn, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, wrote in the journal Arms Control Today last month.

Einhorn concludes that in the end, South Korea and most other nations will stop short of starting nuclear weapons programs. But he warns that “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should be a wake-up call to the United States and other key nations” to up the ante on preventing further proliferation.

How, then, to do that?

First, the United States must continue its unwavering support of Ukraine. Whether the next round of arms should include fighter jets or more advanced missile systems can be debated. But Republican opposition to supporting Ukraine — not yet a majority position of the party — must be resisted by the party’s wiser heads.

Second, the Biden administration must double down on its efforts to renew nuclear arms talks with Russia, as well as start them with China, which continues to expand its arsenal rapidly. As The Wall Street Journal editorial board noted recently, “The arms-control architecture of the late Cold War era is falling apart.”

Exhibit number one: Russia has refused to reschedule on-site inspections of its nuclear arsenal under the New START treaty, which limits the number of strategic warheads and deployed missiles and bombers the United States and Russia can have. Those inspections, crucial to verifying compliance with the treaty, were suspended during the pandemic; now, amid heightened US-Russia tensions caused by the Ukraine war, Moscow has declined to restart them.

Even if those mutual inspections resume, the treaty is scheduled to expire in three years — barely enough time to negotiate a successor pact. President Biden has made clear his desire to see that through, but there is no guarantee he will be in office in 2025.

Would a Republican president follow his course? The party’s last two presidents scuttled important nuclear agreements, asserting they weakened America’s defenses: George W. Bush pulled the United States out of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002; Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and then from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, or INF, in 2019.

Critics of the New START treaty on the right assert it does not include shorter-range nuclear weapons, so called tactical weapons. And they note that China, which the Pentagon claims could have an arsenal of 1,500 warheads in a decade, must also be brought to the table. These are fair concerns but should not be an impediment to rekindling the START talks.

It is worth remembering that the president who initiated those talks four decades ago was a Republican icon, Ronald Reagan. An abiding skeptic of arms control who oversaw the massive expansion of the military, Reagan came to view preventing nuclear war as a legacy mission. He built a strong relationship with the Russian president, Mikhail Gorbachev, and together, they concluded the INF treaty and then laid the foundations of the original START treaty that would be signed by his successor, President George H.W. Bush, in 1991.

Our post-post-Cold War era is a very different place from those heady days following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Many Americans, fairly, have come to see climate change, pandemics, and the decay of democracy as the world’s most pressing threats.

But the war in Ukraine has raised new concerns about nuclear conflict, polls show — and that is not necessarily a bad thing if it serves as a wake-up call about nuclear proliferation.

Citing the war in Ukraine, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, an arms control group, last month pushed the hands of its Doomsday Clock forward to 90 seconds to midnight, “the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been,” the group noted.

Those hands can, and must, be pushed back.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.