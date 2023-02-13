Alabama is No. 1 in AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for first time in 20 years

Alabama is the new No. 1, rising to the top spot in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the first time in 20 years.

Purdue's loss to Northwestern last week caused a jumble at the top of the AP Top 25 and that helped the Crimson Tide.

Alabama received 38 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel Monday, moving up two spots to leapfrog No. 2 Houston. The Cougars had 22 first-place votes to remain at No. 2 and Purdue, down to No. 3, still had two first-place votes.