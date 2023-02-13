Andre Gasseau’s third-period goal helps Boston College men drop Boston University, 4-2

With Harvard and Northeastern set to face off for the first time in the championship game of the men’s Beanpot, that, of course, meant that Monday afternoon was the first time that Boston College and Boston University were meeting in the consolation game.

There was still plenty to play for, as a win for the Terriers would keep them in the top four in the Pairwise rankings as they attempt to qualify for the NCAA Tournament and a possible No. 1 seed. BC was looking to snap an eight-game winless streak.

The Eagles would prevail, with Andre Gasseau’s third-period goal breaking a 2-2 tie as BC stunned their rivals, 4-2.