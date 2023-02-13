Andre Gasseau’s third-period goal helps Boston College men drop Boston University, 4-2

With Harvard and Northeastern set to face off for the first time in the championship game of the men’s Beanpot, that, of course, meant that Monday afternoon was the first time that Boston College and Boston University were meeting in the consolation game.
There was still plenty to play for, as a win for the Terriers would keep them in the top four in the Pairwise rankings as they attempt to qualify for the NCAA Tournament and a possible No. 1 seed. BC was looking to snap an eight-game winless streak.
The Eagles would prevail, with Andre Gasseau’s third-period goal breaking a 2-2 tie as BC stunned their rivals, 4-2.
Junior Trevor Kuntar’s empty-netter with four seconds left accounted for the final.
BU pulled even in the third period when Jay O’Brien put back a rebound of a Jeremy Wilmer shot at 11:17, but Gasseau would answer 27 seconds later, sending in a shot from the left circle that deflected off goalie Drew Commesso’s glove and in.
BC (10-12-6) got on the board first when junior Nikita Nesterenko beat Commesso (22 saves) glove side with a wrister from the slot just 1:52 into the game.
After Matt Brown went off for hooking midway through the first, the Eagles expanded the lead when Eamon Powell one-timed a pass from Cutter Gauthier for a power-play goal from the point at 11:45.
The Terriers cut the lead in half when Ryan Greene beat Mitch Benson (21 saves) from just outside the right circle at 12:53 to cap the scoring for the first period. After neither team scored in the second, the Eagles entered the final frame up a goal and holding an 18-15 edge in shots.
BU, which had entered the tournament riding a seven game winning streak and 10 of 11, dropped its second in a row to fell to 20-8-0.
