The Beanpot is finally back to having a more varied feast of local men’s college hockey

A real tournament meaning one that any of the four participants could win, one in which the outcome of all four games was in question. This isn’t the first time that’s happened. In the early ‘80s, each school won within a four-year span.

The Beanpot has been held for seven decades now and never had the Terriers and Eagles been the warm-up act for the championship match. For the first time in this neighborhood college hockey rumble Northeastern and Harvard were playing for the silver crock and this was a real tournament again.

Supporters of Boston University and Boston College could be excused if they arrived at TD Garden after their North End dinners Monday evening to discover that their teams already had been playing for a couple of hours.

But until Harvard broke the logjam in 2017, the Beanpot doubled as the Commonwealth Avenue championship with BU and BC winning 23 titles in a row.

So often did the Terriers hoist the trophy in the ‘90s that jokers dubbed it the “Jack Parker Invitational” after the man whose team won it 21 times.

“The Beanpot is something so absolutely bizarre and special,” Parker once observed. “It’s either a great win or a horrible loss. It’s such an end in itself.”

Casual fans thought the season actually did end in February.

“Great job in the Beanpot,” they’d tell Parker. “How are you guys going to be next year?”

Back before the local teams began winning national championships, the Beanpot was indeed an end in itself, a year’s worth of bragging rights and a significant recruiting tool hereabouts.

In recent decades, though, a victory was more of an encouraging midwinter milestone for teams with April dreams.

“We went to win this,” BC coach Jerry York said back when his varsity was collecting NCAA crowns every other year. “But we’ve got bigger goals than the Beanpot.”

What legendary BC coach Snooks Kelley called “a social and athletic must,” had lost much of its fizz because of the second-Monday sameness. The Eagles and Terriers were playing so often — six times in 2005-06 — that they were thoroughly sick of seeing each other, as was everyone else.

And Harvard and Northeastern were consolation cousins, playing the early game on the second night 22 times between 1957 and 2016. The Huskies appeared in it so often that Jack Grinold, their long-suffering sports information director, was nicknamed “6:15,” for the time when the faceoff occurred.

Their four victories in the ‘80s lifted what had been a perennial February fog above Huntington Avenue, but after 1988 it was three decades before the Huskies resumed growling in earnest and won three in a row.

That left Harvard as the laggard and mysteriously so. During the ‘80s, when the Crimson reached the Frozen Four four times and claimed the title in 1989, they won the Beanpot just once and finished fourth five times.

During the last two decades, when they made the NCAA Tournament 10 times, Harvard reached only two Beanpot finals. Causeway Street has been their kryptonite.

Not that it was easy getting to Monday’s final. After holding a two-goal lead over BC with five minutes to play last Monday, the Crimson ended up scrambling in overtime and won with 1.5 seconds on the clock.

Thus were longtime Beanpot devotees treated to an intriguing novelty, a meeting seven decades in the making. The Huskies and the Crimson don’t meet often since they play in different leagues — Monday’s encounter was only their seventh since 2012.

This season’s New Year’s Day game, won 8-4 by Harvard, was a startler and few were betting on a reprise now that Husky goaltender Devon Levi was back on his game. But the ninth-ranked Crimson have been on the rise for a while now.

After eight years out of the NCAA field, Harvard is on track to qualify for the sixth time since 2014. Its roster includes 15 NHL draft picks, the most of any team in the country, and most of them were selected in the fourth round or higher, four of them skating on the first two lines.

There’s equity all around among the Boston schools these days as well as what has become an accelerated talent turnover.

Between players leaving after a year or two for the NHL, or using the transfer portal to change uniforms, there’s a perennial roster churn that would have been unthinkable back when Snooks was behind the bench.

The notion that a player will suit up for four years for the same school now seems as quaint as playing without facemasks. York, whose BC varsities were renowned for their senior leadership, began losing enough players early that he and his assistants would talk about which ones were “flight risks.”

It wasn’t just the Eagles who’ve been taking wing well before commencement. The rest of the local teams and everyone else in the land live year to year now and are resigned to restocking.

That doesn’t do much for stability but then it was stability that turned the Beanpot stale over the years. How many times do you want to sit through the same feature film?

Until further notice we have a real tournament with some volatility to it. The Beanpot now is all about making dinner plans for the second Monday. Early or late? Finally, there’s some welcome uncertainty.

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.