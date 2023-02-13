Celtics give Sam Hauser more minutes, and his shots are falling again

“But at the end of the season, when you look at it, he’s probably going to be over 40 percent shooter. That’s four out of 10, so if he gets two shots one game, he might miss and then he might make three the next game.

“I don’t know if I would call it a slump,” Pritchard said. “Some games, you might only get one or two shots and you guys might be like, ‘He hasn’t hit those one or two shots.’ And that’s how it goes.

When Payton Pritchard was asked Monday about his Celtics teammate, Sam Hauser, snapping out of a shooting slump, he grimaced a bit.

Advertisement

“At the end of the day, he’s a great shooter and it’s going to even out no matter what. He’s going to go through waves, and it shows. He’s played really great these last three games. He’s shooting the ball great.”

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

To Pritchard’s point, Hauser made 3 of 12 3-pointers over a seven-game stretch in January. That’s just 25 percent, but he was taking just 1.7 attempts per game. Over the past week, Hauser has been thrust back into a more substantial role because of injuries, and he is once again scorching.

Over this four-game Celtics winning streak, Hauser has connected on 19 of 33 shots (57.6 percent) from beyond the arc while averaging 8.25 attempts per contest.

“I know I’m starting because guys are out,” Hauser said. “I get that. But it’s definitely really cool for me, personally. You dream of stuff like this when you grow up, being on an NBA team, starting on an NBA team let alone, and it’s kind of happening right now, which is kind of cool.

“So, personally, it’s pretty cool. Definitely, I’m seeing a little more minutes right now, which is great, too, for confidence-boosting. And some shots are going through and overall just feeling great.”

Advertisement

Hauser figured to have a minor role providing scoring off the bench this season. But when Danilo Gallinari tore an ACL in September, the second-year forward’s opportunities grew. And opposing defenses did not appear prepared.

In October and November, Hauser hit 46 of his first 96 3-point attempts (47.9 percent), vaulting toward the top of the NBA leaderboard. But he was 39 for 110 (35.4 percent) in December and January.

The cool-down combined with Hauser’s defensive limitations ignited questions about whether the Celtics should bolster their wing depth prior to last Thursday’s trade deadline. Instead, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens traded for 6-foot-10-inch center/forward Mike Muscala, and over the past few games, Hauser has been seizing his chances.

“Sometimes you can get caught up in acquiring talent instead of acquiring the right situation,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “I think we have just a group of guys who are in a great situation and they take advantage of that by playing together and being ready.”

Hauser rarely played as a rookie on a two-way contract last season, so the recent slump was the first of his NBA career. So he reached out to veteran teammates for advice about how to snap out of a minor rut. He said it became clear that nothing seismic was required.

“Just sticking to my routine and staying confident and trying to take advantage of opportunities when they’re out on the court,” Hauser said. “I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that and, obviously, with some guys out right now, my minutes have increased.

Advertisement

“I think when you’re out there a little bit more, you get kind of a better rhythm within the game, and through that, your shot feels a little bit better.”

…

Celtics guard Derrick White on Monday was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the first time. White averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds over the four-game stretch and erupted for a career-high 33 points and 10 assists in Friday’s win over the Hornets.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.