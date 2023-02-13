The circle of Lynn: City products turned coaches Alvin Abreu (Lynn English) and Corey Bingham (Lynn Tech) are bringing new energy to their programs

After Anderson left his post in April of 2021, Abreu was hired to take the reins at English and Bingham was hired to coach his alma mater within a matter of weeks.

Bingham, a former Lynn Tech star, and Abreu, a newly inducted member of the Lynn Classical Hall of Fame, both got their feet wet as assistant coaches at Lynn English under Antonio Anderson , helping the Bulldogs go 74-19 with a pair of Division 1 state titles in a four-year span.

The legacy of Lynn basketball is alive and well in the hands of Alvin Abreu and Corey Bingham .

Now both young coaches have their respective programs on an upward trajectory, with English (17-0) undefeated heading into the Spartan Classic tournament this weekend and Lynn Tech (15-3) looking like a prime contender in Division 4.

“[Anderson] is our guy. He gave [Abreu and I] our chance and helped us get to this point,” said Bingham, a former 1,000-point scorer at Lynn Tech who played at Toledo.

“Fast forward to now, and I’m [at Lynn Tech] trying build momentum to the point that the Tigers are back. There’s a big brother/little brother situation with Tech and English. [Abreu and I] talk twice a week. We’re from the Antonio Anderson coaching tree and there are things we both do, like pressure and trap to pick up the pace and cause havoc.”

Andy Batista (4) is averaging 16 points and 5 assists per game for Lynn Tech. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Both Lynn programs are led by star-studded backcourts, with freshmen Andy Batista (16 points, 5 assists per game) and Giovanni Jean (24 points, 4 assists per game) coming on strong for Tech.

English paired terrific combo guard Tyrese Melo Garcia with Warren Keel Jr. this season when the latter transferred home from Tilton for his senior campaign. The tandem has sizzled throughout a dominant 17-0 start, with Keel averaging 27 points, 5 assists, and 5 steals while Melo Garcia is putting up 22 points and 7 assists per game.

“Coach just trusts us,” said Melo Garcia, who recently topped 1,000 career points. “[Keel and I] can both run the [point], or spread the floor. So coach can call different plays to open things up. Lynn guys have a good feel for the game because we just play so much basketball.”

As a freshman at Tech, Bingham (’05) complemented Anderson (’03) during a D3 state championship season. Bingham scored over 1,500 points in his career and led Tech to a 20-0 record and state finals appearance as a senior.

Abreu (’05) averaged 20 points per game at Lynn Classical and narrowly missed the 1,000-point mark after his losing his junior year to injury. He went on to score 1,583 points over four years at New Hampshire and played professionally in Europe.

So, praise from those accomplished basketball minds should not be taken lightly.

“Corey has some special guys with Gio and Andy,” said Abreu. “When they decided to go to Tech I told them they’re in good hands. I know for a fact those are names you’re going to hear going forward. They’re talented players. What [Bingham] has done with the program since last year is monumental. He brought the culture back to Lynn Tech and he built that from the ground up.”

Ederick Gonzalez (left) is one of three junior forwards in Lynn Tech's starting lineup. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

The young guards at Tech took some lumps early during a close loss at Essex Tech and a 50-44 loss to Classical over the holiday break. But Bingham said the freshmen have matured rapidly with help from junior forwards Jayden Welch, Ederick Gonzalez, and Cesar Reyes, starters who cut their teeth last season following the cancellation of a 2020-21 campaign for Lynn Tech.

English has depth up front with Josh St. Jean and Nelson Obarisiagbon leading the way, followed by Josh Anderson and Carmelo Buese. Denzel Guillen plays a key role and senior Jeury Barbosa chipped in four 3-pointers during a 95-45 rout of Classical on senior night last Tuesday.

“We don’t allow any egos to go into our locker room,” Abreu said. “As long as English is winning, that’s all that matters, the rest will come.”

The Bulldogs will have been idle for 11 days when they take on defending D2 state champion Malden Catholic on Saturday (1:15 p.m.), the first day of the Spartan Classic at St. Mary’s, another Lynn team with stars in the backcourt and a former Lynn legend manning the sideline in David Brown Sr.

Lynn Tech gets a state tournament primer in the form of the Vocational Tournament during February break, then the Tigers will await the MIAA state tournament pairings, which are announced Feb 25.

When he took the job as an assistant at English in 2016, Abreu said he didn’t have any plans to keep coaching. Now he can’t go without it.

“Basketball has always been my passion, but I realized that the same passion I had as a player can be the passion I have now as a coach,” said Abreu. “I love being able to teach, give back to community and change kids’ lives, and provide opportunities to youth in our city. That’s what still drives me today.”

Courtside chatter

▪ The Comcast Board 27 Tournament headlines a list of tournaments to kick off vacation week. On the boys’ side, there are two brackets of four teams, with Natick, North Quincy, TechBoston, and Norwood competing for the Division 2 trophy and Newton North, Everett, Central Catholic, and Beverly battling for the Division 1 trophy Feb. 19-20 at Woburn High . . . Defending D3 state champion St. Mary’s will host the Spartan Classic from Feb. 18-21. The boys field includes Lynn English, Malden Catholic, Springfield Central, Lincoln-Sudbury, Lynn Classical, Lowell Catholic, Swampscott, and St. Mary’s and the tournament final is slated for Feb. 20 at 6:45 p.m. Lynn English and St. Mary’s play a nonleague game on Feb. 22 (7 p.m.) ahead of the MIAA cutoff date on Feb 23.

▪ The Boston City League tournament opens Thursday with quarterfinal games at host sites. The top teams from BCL East and the second-place teams in BCL South and North will battle to play in the semifinals Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Madison Park, with the final scheduled for Feb. 23.

▪ A slew of champions were crowned this week as conference play wraps up. Needham won the Bay State Herget for the sixth consecutive season, Beverly captured a third straight Northeastern Conference title, Westford clinched the Dual County Large crown, Old Colony won the Mayflower Vocational Small, and Old Rochester (Blue) and Wareham (Gold) claimed hardware in the South Coast Conference.

Games to watch

Tuesday, Central Catholic at Lawrence, 7 p.m. — This is the third meeting between the city rivals and the second that counts toward Merrimack Valley Conference standings. Lawrence squeaked out a 54-49 win at Central on Jan. 21.

Wednesday, Burke at Archbishop Williams, 6 p.m. — The Bishops have survived all close tests this season, but Burke is angling for a road upset before the Boston City League tournament.

Thursday, Catholic Memorial at Needham, 6:30 p.m. — These Division 1 powers have extensive fan bases, which should create an atmosphere that is sure to resemble a loud state tournament game.

Saturday, Lynn English vs Malden Catholic, 1:45 p.m. — The defending Division 2 state champion Lancers take on an undefeated Bulldogs team in the first round of the Spartan Classic.

Sunday, Beverly vs Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m. — The Comcast returns to Woburn with a premier Division 1 showdown on Sunday evening. Ryder Frost and the Panthers look for revenge after the Raiders knocked them out of the state tournament last season.