EMass boys’ basketball: Joey Hart shoots his way to career-high 30 points during perfect week for Central Catholic to headline Players of the Week

Joey Hart, Central Catholic — The sharp-shooting junior wing poured in a career-high 30 points in Wednesday’s 68-51 win over St. John’s Prep and averaged a steady 19.6 points per game in three victories.

Lorenzo Carrara, Xaverian — The 6-foot-5-inch junior led the Hawks in scoring in a 3-0 week, averaging 20 points per game as Xaverian qualified for the Division 1 state tournament with nonleague victories over Bridgewater-Raynham (66-45), Acton-Boxborough (70-41), and King Philip (58-50).

BC High's Joey Hart (11) averaged 19.6 points in three wins last week for Central Catholic.

Liam McBride, Hingham — A week after breaking the program’s scoring record, the senior guard became the first Hingham boys’ player to reach 1,000 career points with 23 in Friday’s 67-59 win over Duxbury.

Advertisement

Jacob McLoughlin, Sharon — The junior guard helped Sharon complete a season sweep of Mansfield with a 66-61 win Friday, erupting for a career-high 27 points, including 7 in the final two minutes. McLoughlin also scored 18 points in Tuesday’s 68-64 win over Foxborough.

Giovanni Soto, Mystic Valley — The senior co-captain averaged 27 points and nine rebounds per game, helping the Eagles qualify for the state tournament with wins over Essex Tech (77-58) and Minuteman (67-55).

Zach Taylor, North Quincy — The senior continued to fill the stat sheet, recording 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in a 48-46 win over Plymouth South that clinched the Patriot League Fisher crown before posting a 32-point, 10-rebound performance in a victory over Quincy.