It’s hard to find a sense of spring renewal and hope regarding the Red Sox

At first glance, the roster around Raffy is stitched together with proprietary player projection, placeholders, unreliable options, and unproven prospects. As the Sox head south to prepare for the season, it’s a 1990s song by Go West that comes to mind: “King of Wishful Thinking.”

Crabby Sox fans, who showered principal owner John Henry and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom with catcalls last month at the team’s usually feel-good fanfest, might be crab-walking at this point beneath the metaphorical bar set for Boston’s baseball team. That’s the result of an uninspiring offseason that was headlined more by who was subtracted (Xander Bogaerts) than who was wrapped up (Rafael Devers), and what was added to a last-place ball club.

The expectations for the 2023 Red Sox are like a limbo contest: How low can you go?

Advertisement

Spring training is supposed to represent a time of renewal and hope. We’re seeing the sun-soaked pictures and video from Fort Myers, Fla., full of renewed baseball activity. Manager Alex Cora and Bloom will address the media Tuesday. The first official workout for pitchers and catchers is Wednesday. But it’s doubt about the Sox that is springing eternal, not hope.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Post-1967, rarely have the Red Sox felt so written off as a franchise, so irrelevant, so seemingly rudderless, so out of sync with their fervent fan base. It’s not a fun way to start the 2023 Boston Baseball Experience. The Sox have the next eight months to change our minds or confirm our fears.

Winning is the ultimate deodorant. If somehow this patchwork roster with Kiké Hernández holding down shortstop, Adam Duvall in center field, and Chris Sale (remember him?) a key rotation cog channels the 2013 Red Sox — out-of-nowhere World Series winners — or even the 2021 Red Sox — a pleasant surprise that advanced to the American League Championship Series — all the preseason teeth-gnashing will be forgotten.

Advertisement

However, that feels unlikely. BetMGM places the Red Sox over/under for wins at 77.5. That’s not exactly going out on a limb for a 78-win, last-place team in 2022. But that over/under is the second-lowest in the AL East, trailing only the Baltimore Orioles (76.5).

Some of the Opening Day roster projections done by Sox writers in recent days have been downright depressing. The roster has a flimsy 4A feel to it, especially with Bogaerts’s presumptive replacement, Trevor Story, expected to be out until July following a procedure on his throwing elbow.

The catching situation is uncertain with Reese McGuire, Connor Wong, and Jorge Alfaro, who was signed to a minor league deal. Only the Red Sox think that Christian Arroyo, who has never played more than 87 games in a season, is capable of being an everyday second baseman. Multiple players will be out of position — Hernandez, who excels defensively in center field, Duvall, and the disappointing Alex Verdugo, who will shift to right field to make room for Japanese sensation Masataka Yoshida in left.

Yoshida was the biggest addition this offseason. The Sox will pay him $90 million over five years, plus a $15.4 million posting fee to his Japanese team, the Orix Buffaloes — or Brandon Nimmo money. It’s a bold move. It’s also one that was panned by some rival baseball executives as an overpay.

Advertisement

Either Bloom will be proven to be a heterodox hardball thinker or a tinkerer who is in over his head in his crusade for sustainability. Thus far, it has yielded two last-place finishes in three years and a tone-deaf self-congratulatory disposition in the Devers re-signing presser more befitting someone who had put a man on Mars, not simply re-signed the last homegrown star left by default.

I was in Bloom’s corner when the Sox brought him aboard. After last season, I wrote that they needed to give him more time to execute his plan. His offseason was underwhelming on paper. He invested most of his resources in buttressing the bullpen, bringing in a legitimate closer in Kenley Jansen.

What good is a closer if you don’t have leads to protect?

His “plan” feels like hurry up and wait for uber-prospect Marcelo Mayer and friends to get here in 2025 and field a Potemkin village of a team in the meantime.

The most shocking part about Bloom’s tenure so far is that instead of importing the ingenuity of the Tampa Bay Rays, he looks like an unimaginative ideologue, committed to building through the farm system at the expense of everything else. Like his results, that’s disappointing.

Bloom has tried to put a sunny spin on where the Sox are, telling fans, “You know what we have, and you know there is more coming,” and “We’re going to do this, and it’s going to be awesome. We are going to get there.”

Advertisement

There’s obviously excitement about some of the young players the Sox debuted last season, such as first baseman Triston Casas and righthander Brayan Bello, who will have key roles.

But for all the touting of the farm system, respected baseball evaluator Keith Law of The Athletic rated it the 23d-best in baseball. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel ranked it 14th, but that also placed the Sox with the fourth-best farm system in the five-team AL East, ahead of only the Blue Jays. McDaniel had the Orioles No. 1 overall. They look closer to Bloom’s sustainability pledge than the Sox.

Give Sox ownership and Henry (who also owns the Globe) credit for being patient and sticking to the plan. That takes guts and thick skin, the latter not a quality usually affixed to Sox ownership. We’ve criticized them before for being too capricious. They’re steadfast in their support of Bloom.

It’s just a question of whether this is the right plan for the Red Sox to be adamant about adhering to?

It doesn’t feel like it is, and you wonder just how much patience Henry & Co. have for being booed and watching their club’s brand — one with four World Series to its name this century — take body blow after body blow.

The old saw goes that of whom much is given much is expected. No fan base gives more emotionally or financially than the Fenway Faithful. But, honestly, not much is expected from the 2023 Sox.

Advertisement

Here’s hoping they prove us wrong.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.